2nd arrest made in October fatal shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin.

Keaundre Crews now sits behind bars, accused of pulling the trigger that led to Irwin’s death in October following a shooting in the parking lot of Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville.

According to the criminal complaint, Irwin got into a fight with a group of people at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela, causing the bar to close early.

Police say that was when the group decided to go to Bob’s Tavern, about 15 minutes away.

