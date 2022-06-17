2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

·1 min read

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person on Friday in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested Kendall Alexander, 25, at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. He faces one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill, Muskogee police said.

Alexander was being held without bond in the Muskogee County jail and it wasn't known if he had an attorney yet who might speak on his behalf.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival. Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody.

Sharika Bowler died in the shooting and the wounded ranged in age from 9 to 56.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two other people in the case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FHP officials, advocates warn motorists in wake of rising deaths on SWFL roads

    Distracted, impaired driving puts everyone at risk as motorist deaths on U.S. roads continue to rise, experts advise.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez To 'Go To Jail' Over Alleged Shooting, Says She 'Became The Villain'

    Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to open up about the ongoing alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez, and she wants everyone to know her whole truth.

  • Macron aims for surge in number of French tech unicorns by 2030

    French President Emmanuel Macron, who sees growth in the country's tech sector as crucial to his plans to boost the overall economy, said on Friday he was hoping for a surge in the number of French tech "unicorns" or start-ups by 2030. Macron said he wanted the number of French technology unicorns to reach at least 100 by 2030, compared to 27 at present. Paris has traditionally lagged New York, California and also London in Europe as a technology and finance hub, but the French technology sector has recently notched up several high-profile fundraising rounds for some companies.

  • 'If you see something, say something' — Delicate balance struck for security at Missouri Pride events

    After a white supremacist group attempted to disrupt a Pride event in Idaho, here's what is happening in Missouri to keep similar events safe.

  • Detroit honors Vincent Chin, whose killing 40 years ago galvanized Asian Americans

    The slaying of Vincent Chin, 27, who was beaten to death by two white men who never served jail time, was a 'seminal moment' for Asian Americans.

  • Ella Mai Pays Homage To Beyoncé And Recreates Iconic ‘B’Day’ Updo

    If you’re not familiar with the English songstress that is Ella Mai – it’s time to get acquainted.

  • WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose

    Such a variant-adapted vaccine may benefit those who have already received the primary series of shots, the agency's panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said, citing available data. The vaccines could be considered for use globally by the agency once they get emergency use authorization or an approval by a stringent national regulatory authority. Vaccine makers including Moderna and Pfizer Inc are developing a potential next generation booster targeted at both the Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.

  • A toddler on a Cuban migrant boat has been released from a Keys hospital. What’s next?

    A toddler from Cuba who was aboard a migrant boat that the U.S. Coast Guard stopped off the Florida Keys has been released from the hospital after treatment for dehydration, according to the Border Patrol — and the boy and his family can stay in the country for now.

  • Republicans help maintain racism by undermining critical race theory in public education

    The duality of hardly teaching about racism and about the lives of people of color standardizes an education of racist ideas.

  • N.Korea sends aid to 800 families suffering from intestinal epidemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other senior officials prepared aid to send to 800 families suffering from an unidentified intestinal epidemic, state media reported on Friday, as the country also battles its first COVID-19 outbreak. North Korea revealed this week it was facing an "acute enteric epidemic" on top of a weeks-long outbreak of COVID. "The officials ... prepared medicines, foodstuff and daily necessities needed for the treatment of the epidemic and stable life to render aid to the people in Haeju City and Kangryong County (of South Hwanghae Province)," the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

  • ‘4 companies have gained control over the formula market’: Lawmakers and women’s health advocates debate solutions to baby-formula shortage

    An overly consolidated market and lack of support for breastfeeding moms are some of the factors contributing to the formula shortage, experts said.

  • US security adviser says hard line on Russia is needed to dissuade China from similar moves

    US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the US was standing firm against Russia and its invasion of Ukraine to dissuade "would-be aggressors" like China from taking similar actions. "If the United States let [Russia's invasion of Ukraine] stand without challenge or check, it would send a message to other would-be aggressors, including China, that they could do the same thing," Sullivan said. "And then all of a sudden you're looking at major countries with significant mil

  • Rihanna, Oprah, And Beyoncé Among List Of Top Earning Self-Made Women In America

    There’s just something about seeing Black women thrive that makes us beam from ear to ear with joy!

  • Why ‘UK Black Girl Makeup’ Is The New Face Of Luxury

    There’s a general consensus across the beauty world of late: Black women in the UK have mastered the “perfect beat” — a specific brand of polished, aspirational makeup that now feels distinctly British — or, as one person enthusiastically described on Twitter, “The UK Black girls have the best makeup in the game hands down!!!!” Defined by a ‘like-skin’ foundation base, bright under eyes, lip-lined glossy lips and false eyelashes, the UK Black Girl makeup aesthetic is gaining traction, and praise

  • Abortion ‘travel agent’ helps women come to Kansas and beyond to get the procedure

    “We will be able to connect patients to wherever they need to get care.”

  • U.S. lawmakers urge Google to fix abortion searches that steer women to 'fake clinics'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers urged Alphabet Inc's leading Google search engine to give accurate results to people seeking abortions rather than sometimes sending them to "crisis pregnancy centers," which steer woman away from the procedures. The request came in a letter, whose top signatories were Senator Mark Warner and Representative Elissa Slotkin, sent to Google on Friday and first reported by Reuters. The letter was prompted by a study released last week by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate.

  • Post Malone Covers Pearl Jam as He Teases a Possible Country Album: 'Nothing Stopping Me'

    Post Malone said the Pearl Jam classic "Better Man" reminded him of fond memories with his brother Jordan

  • Clemson’s No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what’s to come for Oklahoma

    CBS Sports ranked the top front seven groups for 2022 and while the Sooners didn’t make the cut, Clemson’s No. 1 ranking provides a glimpse of Oklahoma’s future.

  • Deandre Ayton most realistic landing spots: Hawks, Pistons and Raptors

    Deandre Ayton's most realistic landing spots outside of Phoenix appear to be Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto, which all would present intriguing sign-and-trade opportunities for the Suns. Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report What's the buzz on ...

  • UK agrees to U.S. extradition of Julian Assange

    STORY: Britain has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges. The move by the UK's interior minister Priti Patel brings Assange's long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion. He is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts. Those include a spying charge relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.Speaking on Friday (June 17), his wife Stella said he would appeal the decision. "This was always a possibility that Priti Patel would approve sending Julian to the country that has plotted to assassinate him. To the contrary, that Julian expose the crime of and we're not at the end of the road here. We're going to fight this. We're going to use every appeal avenue. And we're going to fight."The UK interior ministry said in a statement that, quote, "the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange." Originally, a British judge ruled that Assange should not be deported, saying his mental health meant he would be at risk of suicide if convicted and held in a maximum security prison.But this was overturned on an appeal after the United States gave a package of assurances, including a pledge he could be transferred to Australia to serve any sentence.Patel's decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange's legal fight though, which has been going on for more than a decade and could continue for many more months.He has 14 days to appeal to London's High Court, which must give its approval for a challenge, and he could ultimately seek to take his case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.Assange's supporters view him as an anti-establishment hero, victimized because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. They believe his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.