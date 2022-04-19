2nd arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting that wounded 9

A second person was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured nine people at a mall in South Carolina’s capital city, police said Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for a third man in connection with Saturday’s gunfire at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, police said.

Police believe the violence, which erupted shortly after 2 p.m., stemmed from a dispute and that all of those wounded were caught in the crossfire, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a news conference.

“You had three people that brought guns into a crowded mall, that were in dispute with one another, and chose to pull their guns and fire their guns — and nine people were shot,” he said.

The second person arrested is Marquise Robinson, 20, police said. He was arrested in Columbia overnight and faces nine counts of assault and battery, as well as counts of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun, Holbrook said.

Jewayne Price, 22, was arrested Saturday. Price had been charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, and officials will add nine counts of assault and battery, as well as attempted murder, Holbrook said.

A warrant has been issued for the third man who is being called a shooting suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, police said.

Price’s attorney said Sunday that Price fired in self-defense in a confrontation with other shooters.

Holbrook said, when asked Monday, “I don’t share that understanding of it.”

Of the nine people who were wounded by the gunfire, one remains in an intensive care unit Monday, police said. Six other people suffered injuries related to the incident.

The mall shooting was one of several mass shootings across the U.S. over the weekend, including one that killed two teenagers and wounded eight other people at a Pittsburgh house party.

Early Sunday in Hampton County, South Carolina, nine people were wounded in a shooting at a lounge, officials said.