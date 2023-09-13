2nd bear in 3 months crashes University of Colorado campus, forces area closure

A bear crashed the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, prompting campus police to rope off the area.

The bear climbed a tree near the university’s engineering center and math building on Tuesday, campus police said in an online alert.

Campus police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials roped off the area and had asked everyone to avoid it as they monitored the situation.

A map illustrating where a bear was spotted on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Sept. 12, 2023.

Scaring the bear away

The bear came down from the tree on Tuesday night when human activity died down, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told USA TODAY on Wednesday.

Officials "hazed" the bear, using noisemakers and yelling to make the bear uncomfortable around humans. He then left the campus.

Based on its size, the male bear is likely 2 to 4 years old, Van Hoose said.

During this time of year, bears are in a state of extreme hunger and eat as many calories as possible before winter, she said.

A bear spotted on July 11, 2023 on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Other wildlife on campus

It’s common for wildlife such as raccoons, deer, squirrels, beavers, prairie dogs and dozens of species of birds to visit the campus. Foxes have been spotted, as well. Larger animals like coyotes and bears are less common.

In July, campus police posted photos of another bear that made its way onto campus. The animal was spotted July 11 near the University Memorial Center. It climbed a tree earlier in the day, stayed until night and came down on its own, Van Hoose said.

Staying safe

Campus police linked to some safety tips for faculty and staff to follow, warning them not to feed animals.

Other tips include:

Secure trash in bear-resistant trash cans or carts for residents in designated areas within Boulder

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors

Don’t leave attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum or even scented hand lotions in your car

The university said that if anyone on campus sees a bear, they should call 911.

“Stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave,” the university said. “Talk in a normal tone of voice. Be sure the bear has an escape route. If you see cubs, their mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately.”

