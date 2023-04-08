2nd Beaver County school district sues Norfolk Southern after train derailment

A second school district in Beaver County has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern following a train derailment in February.

Western Beaver County School District is suing the transportation company for negligence, claiming it exposed land and buildings to dangerous and toxic chemicals during the derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, and after, with the intentional burning of the railcars.

“...The toxic fires and deadly plumes dumped a lethal cocktail on Plaintiff’s buildings, property, soil, and water supplies where deposits of the toxic materials have been found,” the complaint states.

The school district is within a 15-mile radius of the site.

Blackhawk School District in Beaver County filed a similar lawsuit in March.

