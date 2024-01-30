3rd body recovered near Half Moon Bay plane crash site: officials
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a third body was recovered near the site of the plane crash that killed four people off the coast of Half Moon Bay.
The first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant, according to Elon Musk
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
The game's developer, Pocketpair, is also fielding accusations of intellectual property infringement.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
Stick to your keto diet with the best delivery meal kit options from Factor, Hello Fresh, Home Chef and more—tested and reviewed by experts.
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, was initially said to be larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago, but we now understand it's $40 million.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
A simple upgrade for an older vehicle. Shoppers call the handy phone holder 'versatile and easy to install.'
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
Embracer Group, the Swedish holding company undergoing restructuring, has reportedly canceled a Deus Ex game. Developers had allegedly been working on the unannounced title for two years.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the company is testing a feature called Flipside -- an experiment that would essentially turn users' "finstas" -- their separate, private and more personal accounts -- into a new product feature. Flipside was first spotted in development last year, but Instagram said it was only an internal prototype at the time.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 64,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.