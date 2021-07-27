2nd brother convicted of killing 29-year-old man lured to Bloomington home

A man has been convicted of joining with his brother to kill another man they lured to a home in Bloomington.

Preston S. Sharlow, 34 of Bloomington, was found guilty last week by Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the November 2019 death of William C. Albrecht, of Minneapolis.

His brother, Skylar E. Labarge, 28, of Bloomington, was found guilty by the same judge in February of aiding second-degree intentional murder.

Both men remain jailed ahead of sentencing scheduled for Sept. 3.

Authorities believe the brothers lured Albrecht to the home and kicked him, stomped on him and attempted to cut his neck with a piece of glass in the 1500 block of E. 87th Street in Bloomington.

According to the complaints and other court documents:

Albrecht's mother reported him missing to police Nov. 16 after being unable to reach him for several days. He had also missed work and was not answering his cellphone.

Police learned that Albrecht was last seen at a bar in Bloomington on Nov. 14 and that he had been dropped off at a woman's home. The woman told police Albrecht had been lured to the home by Sharlow and Labarge, the charges said.

The woman and Sharlow had been a couple for about eight years up until the killing, and that Sharlow wanted to fight Albrecht for having a relationship with the woman. Sharlow allegedly told police that he and Labarge assaulted Albrecht in the garage, repeatedly kicking him and stomping on him before trying to cut his neck with glass.

Sharlow also told police the two then drove Albrecht's body to a remote location in Woodbury near 600 Wier Drive, where he later took officers.

Court records in Minnesota show that Sharlow and Labarge have been convicted of violent crimes, including assault, domestic assault and domestic abuse.

Albrecht graduated from Edina High School in 2008, then in 2013 from a golf instruction and management school in Phoenix. Most recently, he worked at Dick's Last Resort restaurant in the Mall of America. Survivors include twins who were 2½ years old at the time of Albrecht's death.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482