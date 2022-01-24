2nd Colorado clerk accused of election security breach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jena Griswold
    American politician and lawyer, 39th Colorado Secretary of State

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State on Monday ordered a Republican county clerk who has echoed former President Donald Trump's demands for “audits” of elections to return a copy he says he made of his county's election system, a potential breach of security.

Jena Griswold's office said in a statement that Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder disclosed he made the copy of the system's hard drive before Aug. 27. The disclosure came in an affidavit Schroeder filed in a lawsuit against Griswold's office claiming weaknesses in election security. Schroeder last fall joined the lawsuit, filed by backers of Trump's lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Secretary of State's office said Schroeder made the copy of the election system before the system was rebuilt for the upcoming contest, so there's no sign of “imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.” Still, Griswold is ordering Schroeder to sit for a deposition to determine the extent of any security breach.

Schroeder did not immediately return a call for comment.

He is the second Colorado clerk who has gotten in hot water over accusations of election security breaches.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, also a Republican, is under state and federal investigation for an alleged security breach of the election system there. A judge already barred Peters, who appeared at a meeting of Trump-supporting election conspiracy theorists, from running the county's 2021 contest. Griswold earlier this month sued to block Peters from running this year's election.

___

This story has been corrected to show Griswold's first name is spelled Jena, not Jenna.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been granted a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Trump's alleged attempt to interfere with the presidential election in Georgia, CNN reports.Details: A special grand jury will have the power to gather additional evidence and compel more testimony by issuing subpoenas to witnesses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Willis asked for special gr

  • Georgia prosecutor to be able to seat special grand jury in Trump election probe

    The prosecutor for Georgia's biggest county, which is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, will be allowed to seat a special grand jury beginning this spring. Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid her investigation into the Republican leader's efforts to influence the state's 2020 election results. Fulton County Superior Court judges approved the request on Monday, according to a court filing.

  • New York Democrats will control redistricting after bipartisan panel fails

    New York's bipartisan redistricting commission has failed to reach consensus on a new congressional map, ensuring that the state's Democratic lawmakers will redraw district lines in a process that could affect control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterm elections. "We have negotiated with our Republican colleagues in good faith for two years to achieve a single consensus plan," the Democratic members said. "They purposely scuttled the process so that the determination of district lines would be tossed back to a legislature controlled by Democrat super-majorities," they wrote.

  • Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman says January 6 attacks 'could have easily been a bloodbath'

    The army veteran, who saved several senators on January 6, said on a podcast that he has "ups and downs with the popularity" he's accrued since then.

  • 'I have no idea': Vos attorney did not monitor Michael Gableman's compliance with open records law in his election review

    The testimony from Vos' staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, caught the attention of Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.

  • The Criminal Investigation Into Trump’s Georgia Election Meddling Is Heating Up

    Fulton County DA Fani Willis has been granted permission to seat a grand jury to aid the probe, which launched after Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" over 10,000 votes

  • Judge: Jurors can see school shooter's Instagram photos

    The gunman who killed 17 at a Florida high school four years ago had no expectation of privacy when he posted disturbing photographs to a public Instagram account before his rampage and prosecutors can use them in his upcoming penalty trial, a judge ruled at a hearing Monday. Nikolas Cruz wanted others to see photographs he posted without restrictions of himself with guns and the jurors who will decide whether to recommend the death penalty for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland can see them, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled.

  • Son of Philadelphia cop shot in the back eight times during robbery, officials say

    The 23-year-old was home from school at the time.

  • German military official who said it's 'easy' to give Putin the respect he probably 'deserves' resigns

    Germany's navy chief resigned on Saturday after saying Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine and suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves more respect. Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said his remarks reflected his personal opinion "at that moment" and that "they correspond in no way with the official position of the ministry of defense," according to CNN.He added that the comments, which reflect a stance counter to the...

  • A Capitol rioter says he's 'sincerely sorry' to Americans who 'absolutely hate my guts'

    A pro-Trump social media influencer apologized to Americans who "absolutely hate my guts" at his sentencing for taking part in the January 6 attack.

  • Democrat says Tucker Carlson viewers telling his office US should side with Russia

    A House Democrat asserted Monday that people have called his office claiming to be Fox News viewers and telling him the U.S. should be "siding with Russia" as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify."My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia's 'reasonable' positions," Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N...

  • Iowa State trooper arrested for OWI after crashing into median in Ames

    Christopher Burrows, 37, of Nevada, crashed his Ford F-150 near the South Duff Avenue exit. Ames police found Burrows passed out in the driver's seat.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Pokes Fun At Jon Voight, New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series & Colin Jost And Pete Davidson’s Purchase Of A Ferry Boat

    On tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update took shots at a wide range of targets, from Jon Voight, Dwayne Johnson and the new Lord of the Rings series to Update‘s own Colin Jost and SNL cast member Pete Davidson. Anchor Michael Che noted that Voight recently released a video claiming that Abraham Lincoln’s […]

  • Anti-Vaxxers Offer Up Bonkers Holocaust Analogies at D.C. March: Now We Can’t Even ‘Hide in the Attic’

    Stefani Reynolds/AFP/GettyWASHINGTON, D.C.—A hodgepodge of Trumpworld superfans, disillusioned Democrats, far-right extremists, self-identifying independents, and street preachers assembled Sunday morning to rally against equal parts COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. Alex Wong/Getty The event started at the Washington Monument, with attendees making the trek to Lincoln Memorial to hear from many anti-vax superstars, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., controversial virologist Dr. Robert Malone, and F

  • Tennessee agrees to release $1.5 million taxpayer-funded McKinsey & Co. report following lawsuit

    A state employee filed a lawsuit over the report in December.

  • Ron Johnson: 'Americans are not looking for election reform'

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Sunday accused Democrats of trying to radically change the country through voting legislation and of being "willing to destroy the institution of the Senate to pass a bill that's a non-solution looking for a problem."In a Sunday interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Johnson criticized Democrats' push for voting rights legislation, claiming that voting is "incredibly easy" and voter suppression is not...

  • Chiefs to waive WR Josh Gordon from 53-man roster

    After making him a healthy scratch for the past 2 games, the #Chiefs are waiving WR Josh Gordon with the intention of bringing him back on the practice squad.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveils "Parental Bill of Rights"

    Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled the outline of a proposed “Parental Bill of Rights” that would give parents — and not schools — the right to decide if a student should repeat a grade.Why it matters: Abbott said he wants to amend the Texas Constitution to make parents the “main decision makers in all matters” involving their children, which mirrors a national push from conservatives fueled by contentious battles over how race and sexuality are addressed in public schools.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Former AG Bill Barr Has Spoken To Jan. 6 Committee, Chairman Says

    Select committee Chair Bennie Thompson was asked about reports Trump was presented with a draft executive order to seize voting machines.