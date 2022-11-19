2nd Colorado Springs man arrested for child exploitation charges this month

Nov. 18—A Colorado Springs man was arrested Thursday morning on child exploitation charges after uploading material over email, according to Colorado Springs police.

In October, police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a person "uploading child sexual abuse material" over email, police said. The tip was linked to a previous tip from 2021 based on the same email address.

On Thursday, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, consisting of detectives from CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and agents from Homeland Security, issued a search warrant in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive and arrested 46-year-old Matthew Sharb for sexual exploitation of a child, police said.

Sharb is the second person arrested on child exploitation charges in Colorado Springs this month. On Nov. 9, 25-year-old Nathyn Vega was arrested after he allegedly uploaded hundreds of child sexual abuse images to a cloud-based server.

Sharb is currently being held at the El Paso County jail without bond, online records show.

Child sexual exploitation can be reported online at report.cybertip.org or by calling 1-800-843-5678.