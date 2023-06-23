2nd competency hearing set for man accused in 2022 Daytona Beach Bike Week murders

Jean Macean during his competency hearing before Judge Elizabeth Blackburn at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

A judge set a competency hearing for August for the man accused of fatally stabbing a couple during Bike Week in 2022 as his defense attorneys challenge a state finding that he is competent to stand trial.

Jean Macean, 33, of Orlando, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn on Friday set a hearing on Macean's competency for Aug. 30.

Assistant Public Defender Jessica Roberts, who, along with Assistant Public Defender Larry Avallone, is representing Macean, said defense attorneys will challenge the state’s contention that Macean is competent to proceed in the legal case against him.

Blackburn ruled on Feb. 13 that Macean was incompetent to proceed and ordered that he be committed to the Department of Children and Families. He was sent to a state psychiatric facility for treatment.

At the initial competency hearing, Blackburn said Macean had been diagnosed at the jail as having a mental illness, an unspecified psychosis. He is being treated with medication at the jail. And jail records reflect that he had “auditory hallucinations” and “disorganized thoughts” when he was first arrested.

Last month, the state Department of Children and Families sent the judge a letter stating Macean no longer met the criteria for involuntary commitment.

The judge set aside the entire day on Aug. 30 for what will be Macean's second competency hearing. Both the defense and Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak will call on experts to testify.

Macean did not make any statements to the court during Friday's hearing.

The Aultmans were stabbed repeatedly while riding their bicycles home in the early morning of March 6, 2022, after attending Bike Week festivities on Main Street, police said. Their bodies were found at the corner of Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jean Macean, accused in Bike Week murders, to have 2nd competency hearing