2nd Concord Fire Department truck with lights on involved in an accident on I-85

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord Fire Department truck was hit on I-85 Saturday night while its lights were on, the department announced.

This is the second time in the last two months in which a Concord firetruck was hit on I-85.

The fire department says no firefighters were injured in the incident.

Officials stress the importance of moving over and slowing down if there are firetrucks on the road with its lights and sirens on.







