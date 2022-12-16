2nd day in Clark murder trial still on shooting scene, evidence

Dec. 15—CLARK COUNTY — Information about evidence collected at the scene of a shooting was central to testimony Thursday in a Clark County murder trial.

Jessey Andrews is on trial in the death of his ex-wife, Jasmine Andrews, who died after a shooting on Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

The defendant was charged with murder in the case about six weeks later, and court documents state he initially called authorities to report Jasmine had committed suicide.

Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lowe called five Jeffersonville Police officers to testify Thursday.

The first witness the state called Thursday was Jeffersonville Police detective Chris Beahl.

Beahl testified he drafted five search warrants related to the investigation at Kerry Ann Way, including warrants for DNA testing, cell phones and to search the home where the shooting occurred.

The defendants' attorneys, David Mosely and Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle, did not ask Beahl any questions.

Next, the prosecution called Jeffersonville Police Officer Hunter Powell.

Two segments of video from Powell's body camera were shown. They captured the statement Powell got from the defendant, how authorities secured the gun used in the shooting for evidence and footage of what occurred at the scene.

Powell testified that Jessey was distraught during their interactions and he tried to console him. He said Jessey told him he and Jasmine were having relationship problems and she shot herself.

Another officer moved the gun initially. Powell testified he instructed a firefighter, and then a member of EMS, to pick the gun from that location and handle it so it could be secured as soon as possible, because the scene was very active.

He said the EMS worker is a law enforcement reserve officer.

"I gave instructions, I knew everything was on my body camera, so nothing was hidden," Powell said.

On cross-examination, Mosley asked Powell a series of questions about what was observed on the video.

Mosley asked Powell if he knew the name of the firefighter he asked to pick up the weapon and Powell said he didn't.

Mosley also asked if he knew the kind of training the EMS worker had as a reserve police officer. Powell said to his knowledge reserve officers get training.

In a question from the jury, a juror asked Powell if firefighters or EMS workers are allowed to touch evidence at scenes.

Powell testified that there are instances where other first responders can handle evidence for the police department, depending on the circumstances of a scene.

The third witness called by the prosecution was Jeffersonville Police Detective Cody Richardson.

Richardson testified that he reviewed photos of the bullets found at the crime scene and determined several had a red tip. He also said he wrote a search warrant for a cell phone located in Kentucky.

Bush-Sawtelle asked Richardson if he had looked into bullets that were similar to those found at the crime scene, but didn't have a red tip, and he said he didn't.

The prosecution called Jeffersonville Police detective Ashley Humphreys.

Humhreys testified she's the department's evidence custodian.

Lowe asked Humphreys to identify items within their evidence containers, including a bullet fragment from behind a shelf and hair with a skull fragment. She was able to identify those items.

On cross-examination the defense asked if there were a variety of guns in Jeffersonville Police's secured evidence facility. She said there were.

The final witness the prosecution called was Jeffersonville Police detective Jonathan Herring.

Herring testified that he assisted in processing the scene on Kerry Ann Way. He said he later filled out the primary evidence form for the case and took photos of some of the evidence.

When asked to identify items on the evidence list by Lowe, Herring was able to.

He testified that he was present when gun residue tests were performed on Jasmine at the scene at Kerry Ann Way.

On cross-examination, the defense asked why Herring said otherwise in a deposition with them.

In response, Herring said he saw some of the evidence and remembered.

The trial is being held in Clark Circuit 1 with Judge Susan Orth presiding.

More testimony is expected Friday.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

This case is one of several cases police believe to be domestic violence killings in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.