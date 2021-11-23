In his 2nd federal prosecution, State Street shopkeeper gets probation in food stamp fraud

Abdul Alquraishi has run two convenience stores on State Street in downtown Erie.

Illegal operations at both businesses led to two separate federal indictments against Alquraishi, 54.

He avoided prison in both cases.

His latest sentence came on Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie. Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone sentenced him to four years of probation, to start with eight months of home detention, for carrying out a food stamp fraud scheme that the U.S. Attorney's Office said resulted in a $112,234 loss to the government.

Alquraishi operated that scam from 2010 to 2015 out of what was Lotto World, also known as Samir’s and Lotto World Convenience, at 832 State St., a business that Alquraishi owned and operated, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

His other business that had illegal operations was Samir's Market, at 1022 State St., which shut down at that location in 2005 following a federal raid related to untaxed cigarettes. Alquraishi is not affiliated with the current Samir's Market, at 1010 State St., that store said.

In the previous case, Alquraishi was indicted in 2006 and pleaded guilty in 2007 to trafficking in more than 1 million contraband untaxed cigarettes between 2003 and 2005. The U.S. Attorney's Office said he made financial transactions with the untaxed money.

The federal judge in that case, Maurice B. Cohill Jr., in 2007 sentenced Alquraishi to three years of probation, to start with six months of home detention, according to court records. Cohill also ordered Alquraishi to forfeit $47,417 in U.S. currency.

In the food stamp fraud case, the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, said in court on Monday that Alquraishi's prior record warranted a prison sentence of eight months to a year and two months, a penalty within the recommended federal sentencing guidelines for the food stamp fraud crimes.

Alquraishi received "a second chance" in 2007, Trabold told Cercone, and he said he does not deserve another one. Trabold also said that Alquraishi, as he did in the previous case, argued in the latest case that he should receive a light sentence so he could care for his disabled son, who is now 31.

"Alquraishi has learned nothing from his prior federal conviction," Trabold wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "He relied on his son's disability in that case to avoid a jail sentence. The same slap on the wrist should not be repeated here."

Alquraishi's lawyer, Jay Finkelstein, an assistant federal public defender, argued that a sentence of probation fell within the guideline range. He said Alquraishi since his indictment in the food stamp fraud case had received treatment for PTSD and bipolar disorder, and that he reformed his life. Finkelstein also cited Alquraishi's disabled son, bad back and threat of COVID-19 while in prison as reasons that Alquraishi should get probation.

"I am sorry for whatever happened," Alquraishi told Cercone. "It won't happen again for the rest of my life."

Alquraishi was indicted in February 2017 on charges that he and three co-defendants regularly exchanged food stamps for cash at Lotto World. They were also accused of allowing customers to pay off store credit with food stamps, part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as S.N.A.P.

Alquraishi was also accused of using customers’ food stamp cards to buy items at various stores in the area, including Sam's Club and Walmart in Summit Township.

The four-count indictment charged Alquraishi with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and three counts of food stamp fraud. Alquraishi, who had been free on an unsecured bond of $5,000, pleaded guilty in June to the conspiracy charge and one count of food stamp fraud.

Alquraishi's co-defendants in the food stamp case also avoided prison. Two received sentences of pretrial diversion. Their cases were removed from prosecution after they completed a period of supervision, an arrangement similar to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in Erie County Common Pleas Court. The third co-defendant in Alquraishi's case was sentenced to probation.

Another State Street fraud case: Downtown Erie market tied up in $352,000 federal food stamp fraud based in Pittsburgh area

Finkelstein argued that Alquraishi deserved probation in light of the co-defendants' sentences. Trabold responded that the other defendants were employees at Lotto World, and that Alquraishi warranted a prison sentence because he was "the individual calling the shots."

Trabold put the total amount of the fraud at $112,234 and asked Cercone to order Alquraishi to pay that much in restitution. Finkelstein objected. Cercone agreed to hold a restitution hearing later, if necessary, to help the government and defense settle on a final figure for restitution.

As for the sentence of four years of probation, Cercone told Alquraishi "it was a close call."

"The next time," Cercone said, "will be different."

"There will be no next time," Alquraishi said.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Food stamp fraud: Erie shopkeeper gets probation despite prior record