2nd grand jury empaneled into Trump investigation, sources say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Winter
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A second grand jury has been empaneled in New York in an investigation about former President Donald Trump and his business, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A first grand jury served its six-month term, and now a new group of grand jurors will sit, the sources said, stressing that the development is a procedural action.

Trump has not been charged with any crime.

The investigation is being led by the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The new grand jury could hear testimony about the valuation of Trump’s properties and accounting and taxes tied to them, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

The first grand jury heard evidence that led to the indictment of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on a separate alleged tax scheme in July.

The sources said that a second grand jury being empaneled was a procedural action and there has been no change to any on any potential subjects of the investigation or other aspects of it.

Grand juries have a time limit, and there was always going to be a second grand jury empaneled once the first's time had expired, the sources said.

In July, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged in what prosecutors said was a 15-year scheme to compensate top executives "off the books" and help them avoid paying taxes.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty. Former President Trump reacted to the charges by calling it a "political witch hunt."

James, the New York attorney general, said at the time the charges were announced that the investigation would continue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York prosecutors seat new grand jury as Trump criminal probe continues

    New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the probe as the previous panel’s term was set to run out, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

  • Trump-Russia Steele dossier analyst charged with lying to FBI

    Igor Danchenko, who worked on a 2016 dossier that made baseless claims about Donald Trump, is arrested.

  • Former US congresswoman Barbara-Rose Collins dies at 82

    Barbara-Rose Collins, who represented Detroit in Congress and served on its City Council, has died after contracting COVID-19. Collins’ family confirmed her death Thursday to The Detroit News, the newspaper reported. Christopher Collins, 51, said his mother died around 2 a.m. Thursday.

  • Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested

    On Thursday, Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who helped with a dossier of research into ties between Russia and then-President Donald Trump, was indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources.

  • Floods in Indonesia kill at least 2, mud hampers relief work

    Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least 2 people and 8 others were missing, officials said Friday. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.

  • Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels

    Myanmar jade traders are running from junta troops and dodging rebel attacks to sell dwindling volumes of the green gemstone, as the billion-dollar industry loses its shine months on from the coup.

  • Windowless, billionaire-designed UC Santa Barbara mega dorm horrifies the internet

    A proposed mega dorm designed by a billionaire donor that would pack UC Santa Barbara students into largely windowless rooms has drawn widespread criticism.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews history in explaining Va. setback

    President Joe Biden mangled Virginia's political history this week as he tried to brush off his party's big loss in that state's race for governor. Biden contended that Democrat Terry McAuliffe could not have been expected to win because Virginia always elects governors from the party not in the White House. BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.”

  • Arizona won't stop using COVID money for anti-mask grants

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is defying a demand that he stop using federal coronavirus relief money to fund an education grant program that can only go to schools without mask mandates. The Republican governor also is continuing a program that gives private school vouchers to parents upset that their children's schools require masks or quarantines after being exposed to COVID-19. In a letter sent to the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday, Ducey's federal grant team manager ignored the department's demand that he stop using the money.

  • Sabres trade for Boychuk’s contract after moving Eichel

    Buffalo gains some salary cap flexibility.

  • Scotland's 'Sphinx' snow patch melts away for only eighth time in 300 years

    The "Sphinx," the United Kingdom's longest-latching patch of snow, located in the Scottish Highlands, has melted away for only the eighth time in 300 years.

  • Prosecutors seek 44 months in 1st sentence for riot violence

    Federal prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a prison sentence of nearly four years for a New Jersey gym owner who is on track to be the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Fairlamb's sentencing, scheduled for next Wednesday, could guide other judges in deciding the appropriate punishment for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence at the Capitol that day. Prosecutors said Fairlamb, one of one of the first rioters to breach the Capitol, incited and emboldened other rioters around him with his violent actions.

  • Tobias Harris 'not great' after entering health and safety protocols, Doc Rivers says

    "He's doing OK but not great, honestly," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday of Tobias Harris, who's in the NBA's health and safety protocols. By Noah Levick

  • Covid-hit India cinemas bet on delayed blockbusters to revive crowds

    Bollywood action flick "Sooryavanshi" kicks off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases on Friday as India's Covid-battered cinemas try to lure audiences back into theatres and away from booming online streaming services.

  • Philippines' Duterte threatens to punish officials for slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that local government officials will be punished for falling behind their targets for COVID-19 vaccinations as the country seeks to open up the economy. The Philippines, which has one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, has so far fully immunised a little over a third of 77 million people eligible for shots. Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up to at least a million from an average of 500,000 since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines.

  • Insider: Michael Andretti tried — and failed — to join F1. It cost him Kyle Kirkwood.

    Michael Andretti crafted an ambitious plan for 2021 that ultimately fell short, leaving him unable to hold onto Kyle Kirkwood.

  • New grand jury seated as Trump criminal probe continues

    New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the probe as the previous panel’s term was set to run out, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday. The development comes as the Manhattan district attorney’s office is weighing whether to seek more indictments in a case that has already resulted in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. Trump himself remains under investigation after District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. led a multiyear fight to get access to the Republican’s tax records.

  • 22 Unexpectedly Dramatic Scenes That I Refuse To Believe Are From Comedy Shows

    Michael J. Fox has been in a lot of sitcoms, but his dramatic acting is chilling.View Entire Post ›

  • New Manhattan grand jury convened in Trump Org probe -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Manhattan district attorney has convened another grand jury to weigh possible new charges in a case involving the Trump Organization, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The second grand jury was expected to examine how former President Donald Trump's company valued its assets, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The legal woes could complicate the company's relationships with banks, and could pose a challenge to Trump's political future as he considers running for another term in 2024.

  • Tiffany Cross on Virginia election: ‘Good chunk of voters okay with white supremacy’

    One of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races of the 2021 elections resulted in a devastating loss for Democrats. Donald […] The post Tiffany Cross on Virginia election: ‘Good chunk of voters okay with white supremacy’ appeared first on TheGrio.