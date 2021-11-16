2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The latest suit, dated Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states. "The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release announcing the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN McGILL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The latest suit, dated Monday, was filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states and comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.

"The federal government will not impose medical tyranny on Louisiana’s people without my best fight," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Both lawsuits say the vaccine mandate threatens to drive away health care workers who refuse to get vaccinated at a time when such workers are badly needed. They also contend the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services violates federal law and unconstitutionally encroaches on powers reserved to the states.

The Louisiana lawsuit quotes from Friday's order by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking a broader Biden administration vaccine mandate that businesses with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Borrowing language from the 5th Circuit, the Louisiana lawsuit calls the health care worker vaccine requirement a “one-size-fits-all” sledgehammer. In addition to Louisiana, the suit covers Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

The Missouri suit includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Biden administration has not yet filed responses in either of the suits.

The Louisiana-based lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Any appeals of a Doughty decision would go to the 5th Circuit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Lawsuits filed around the United States challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule are expected to be consolidated in a single federal appeals court on Tuesday, giving the government a chance to revive a rule that was blocked last week. Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPPwill allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licencesto qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their ownversions of PF-07321332.

  • Court lottery gives Biden administration a chance to revive COVID vaccine mandate

    Lawsuits filed around the country challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule are expected to be consolidated in a single federal appeals court on Tuesday, giving the government a chance to revive a rule that was blocked last week. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed challenging the rule, which requires employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing combined with wearing a face covering at work. The rule was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which said it will prevent 250,000 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

  • Ping-pong ball bounce could determine vaccine mandate's fate

    The fate of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers could come down to the bounce of a ping-pong ball. Republican officials in 27 states, employers and several conservative and business organizations filed challenges to the mandate in numerous federal courts shortly after the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration released details of the emergency rule Nov. 4.

  • Oklahoma AG sues Biden administration over health care worker vaccine mandate

    Oklahoma's attorney general joined 11 other states in suing the Biden administration over what they called an overreaching vaccine mandate.

  • Community steps to help family after Lower Merion High School principal killed in crash

    School officials say Sean Hughes, principal of the Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, was killed as a result of a car accident.

  • Fort Worth man, 64, dies from injuries weeks after being hit by car in September

    A man who was struck by a vehicle in mid-September and later succumbed to his injuries was identified by the Tarrant Count Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.

  • SC Attorney General filed lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for health care workers

    Alan Wilson joined other Southern states in a lawsuit to block requirements for health care workers to vaccinate against COVID-19. The feds say the mandates are designed to protect patients and their health care teams.

  • Durbin calls for Garland to remove federal prisons director

    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee demanded Tuesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately fire the director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons after an Associated Press investigation detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Sen. Dick Durbin's demand came two days after the AP revealed that more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019. Durbin took particular aim at Director Michael Carvajal, who has been at the center of the agency’s myriad crises.

  • FBI Whistleblower Claims DOJ Used Counterterrorism Tools against Parents in Response to School-Board Memo

    Citing an internal email provided by an FBI whistleblower, House Judiciary Republicans said Tuesday that the Bureau used counterterrorism tactics to investigate parents.

  • Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border

    State Rep. Ryan Guillen announced in a Monday press conference that he would seek reelection to his south Texas seat as a Republican, saying his now-former party’s values are no longer in line with his own.

  • How Shifting Hormones Can Make Your Skin Feel Like It's Aged Overnight

    You probably knew hormones triggered acne outbreaks, but they play a role in skin aging too. Thankfully, a new crop of products is offering help on both fronts.

  • Murdaugh Latest Developments: Palmetto State Bank, PMPED settle with Satterfields

    In the latest on lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank and PMPED have settled with the family of Gloria Ann Satterfield.

  • Eternals: Roll Call (Spot)

    Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

  • Get Ready for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with the Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals

    It has been a pretty good year for Nintendo gamers. The Switch OLED is finally available for purchase (if you’re quick enough) and there’s a multitude of exciting games in the works with even more releases on the horizon. Best of all, Nintendo’s Holiday Gift Guide for 2021 has finally gone live. The good news? There’s a bushel of Black Friday …

  • Biden's Build Back Better bill would give young people jobs to fight climate change. What would a new CCC look like?

    Modeled after the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, Democrats want $30 billion to hire thousands of young people to fight climate change.

  • Ohio Republicans unveil new congressional map. See it here.

    Ohio Republicans are working to pass a congressional map this week, which state Senate leaders say creates seven competitive districts. Democrats are skeptical.

  • Family desperate for answers in crash that killed woman

    Our FOX 2 camera was at the intersection after the crash. A black Ford Explorer caught fire after impact. Items from inside the SUV scattered all over the ground.

  • Psaki Defends Harris in Response to Report of ‘Dysfunction’ in VP’s Office

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki touted Vice President Kamala Harris' accomplishments in response to her plummeting approval rating.

  • Former impeachment counsel announces bid for New York attorney general

    Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats during former President Trump's first impeachment inquiry, announced Tuesday that he is running for New York attorney general.Driving the news: In video announcing his candidacy, Goldman pitched himself as a "prosecutor, not a politician," and added that he is running "to fight for one standard of justice for all."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Goldman vowed to lead th

  • It has been a month since 16 Americans and a Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti.

    A U.S.-based religious organization whose missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti after being ambushed by an armed gang on the eastern outskirts of the country’s capital is asking for prayers as its workers and their relatives remain captive.