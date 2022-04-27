2nd helicopter discovered in Lake Apopka by crews recovering crashed copter

Crews recovering a helicopter that crashed in Lake Apopka Tuesday said they discovered a second mystery copter in the water Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the crew does not know how or when the second helicopter went down. They said they also do not know if anyone was on board when it happened.

Deputies said their marine unit is still assessing the newly discovered helicopter.

Investigators said the pilot in Tuesday’s crash was brought to shore by a private boat and that they were the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

