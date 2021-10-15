2nd Judicial Circuit Judge, Clifton Newman to hear Alex Murdaugh bond hearing Tuesday morning

Oct. 15—On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Alex Murdaugh's bond hearing on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses will take place at the Richland County Courthouse before 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman.

The hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday morning and begin at 10 a.m.

Murdaugh was arrested again Thursday and charged with two counts of "obtaining property by false pretenses," after he was accused of stealing money from a wrongful-death settlement that was owed to the sons of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).