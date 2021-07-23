2nd Lexington teen charged in shooting that blinded a 5-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with assault in a shooting that blinded a 5-year-old boy and injured his mother, according to Lexington police.

Teyo Waite, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault plus two counts of wanton endangerment, according to jail records. Police confirmed Waite was charged in connection a shooting on Catera Trace which blinded Malakai Roberts, who’s now 6. His mother, Cacy Roberts, was also shot. Other people were in the home at the time, according to arrest records.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21, police said. It was one of several shootings that occurred. Malakai was blinded by a bullet that went through his temple and narrowly missed his brain, his family said.

“You won’t find a more sweet kid than Malakai despite what he’s going through,” detective Cal Mattox previously told the Herald-Leader. Mattox, a Lexington police narcotics detective, wasn’t directly involved in the shooting investigation. But he helped launch a fundraiser for the family, which has raised more than $16,500.

Police previously charged another 18-year-old, Michael Lemond, with the same crimes in the same shooting. Lemond was already in jail due to an unrelated arrest, which occurred in May.

Police wrote in Lemond’s arrest citation that he “created a grave risk of death.”

Both Lemond and Waite were in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center Friday morning, according to jail records.

