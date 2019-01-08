Second-longest shutdown ever builds heap of problems for Americans

A worker picks up trash on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol building as the partial government shutdown continues in Washington, D.C. January 6, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jim Young)

It’s day 18 of the second-longest government shutdown in history, and the issues for furloughed federal workers and other Americans are building.

The shutdown, which began on December 22, has left many workers feeling the pinch, with around 380,000 on leave and 450,000 working without pay. Government agencies are impacted in various ways, with trickle-down effects to many in the public, including farmers applying for subsidies, manufacturers hoping to get tariff exemptions from the Commerce Department, Americans applying for federally-backed mortgages, and even craft brewers who can’t get approval from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for new beer labels.

The New York Times reported that Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists said Monday that [the shutdown] had “pushed them to downgrade their estimates for economic growth at the end of 2018 by a 10th of a percent.”

The situation is also starting to hurt groups that depend on federal funding for public programs, such as Native American tribes, who use the money for essential services like health care and education.

And travelers are taking a hit as well, with Transportation Security Administrations beginning to call out sick in increased numbers, and visitors to national parks and museums increasingly being confronted with dirty bathrooms and damaged property.

Government shutdown problems pile up as time goes on (Graphic: David Foster) More

Government shutdown hinges on what Trump does

The longest shutdown in American history happened in December 1995 and lasted 21 days, when former President Bill Clinton clashed with the then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich over domestic spending cuts.

Tonight, President Donald Trump will go straight to the American people to argue why he believes the U.S. needs a southern border wall. The prime-time address is scheduled for 9 p.m., and will be his latest effort to push for the $5.7 billion required to fund the border wall, a proposal that is staunchly opposed by the Democrats who now have control of the House.

Mounting resistance on both sides could potentially lead to the president to exercise emergency powers to circumvent Congress to build the 2,000-mile wall, though tensions were somewhat soothed yesterday when the Internal Revenue Service said that the shutdown would not stop the agency from issuing taxpayer refunds.

While federal employees in Washington D.C. and Maryland are particularly at risk given their proximity to the seat of the government, states with big military bases like Alaska and Hawaii are also likely to feel the pain as the shutdown drags on.

Government shutdown problems hit some states harder than others. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance) More

Aarthi is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and reddit.