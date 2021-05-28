2nd Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

May 27—A second Maine man has been accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a riot protesting the election of President Joe Biden.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham is charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Hendrix was part of a group that forced its way past police and into the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of results in the November presidential election.

He is scheduled to appear June 3 remotely before a judge in Washington, D.C.

He was first interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 21 after a tipster left a message for the agency online that Hendrix had been in the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint Thursday filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Hendrix was interviewed a second time by the FBI on March 25. Hendrix identified himself to agents in a screenshot taken from closed circuit television footage inside the Capitol rotunda near the door, the complaint said. Hendrix was inside the building for approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

He turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday and made his first court appearance remotely the same day before U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III.

Rich set bail at $5,000 unsecured and Hendrix was released.

Hendrix will not have to post bail unless he fails to appear in court. His bail conditions include not traveling out of state without permission from U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, not being in the District of Columbia except for court matters, not to possess firearms, and not to use alcohol or drugs, including marijuana, and to be tested for their use.

If Hendrix were to reach an agreement with federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., to plead guilty to any of the charges, his case could be moved to Maine.

Story continues

Hendrix is one of more than 400 people facing federal charges as a result of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He is charged with federal misdemeanors. If convicted on the illegal entry and disorderly conduct charges, he faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000. On the two other charges, Hendrix faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The only other Maine resident charged in the insurrection is facing more serious charges. Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon is facing 10 charges in connection with his participation in the events in Washington, D.C., two weeks before the president's inauguration. Those counts include separate alleged assaults on two different police officers.

Fitzsimons has been held without bail since his arrest on Feb. 4 at his home in Maine.

A trial date in federal court in Washington, D.C., for Fitzsimons has not been set.

More articles from the BDN