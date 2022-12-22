2nd man arrested, charged in Arden double homicide; 3rd charged with helping him escape

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Dec. 19 is investigating the deaths of two people at a gas station on Mills Gap Road.

ASHEVILLE - A second man was arrested Dec. 22 in connection with the killing of two Henderson County residents and another man has been charged with helping him escape.

Cody Wayne Dockins, 34, was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in Rutherford County, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which listed U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol as the arresting agencies.

Dockins was charged with felony first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Bryan Emmanuel Khopar and Sandy Elizabeth Torrey. The two were found Dec. 19 apparently shot to death in the front seats of a 2010 Volvo XC60 parked at a Shell gas station in Arden.

More:Buncombe County Sheriff identifies 2 victims in gunshot homicide investigation

More:1 charged with 1st degree murder in Arden shootings, one still at large

Dockins — for whose arrest the Buncombe Sheriff’s Office posted a $3,000 reward Dec. 20 — is the second person arrested in connection to the deaths. Godiet Corral, 32, was arrested Dec. 19 and also charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Warrants filed Dec. 22 show another man is facing charges in connection with the murders.

Russell Allen Squire, 34, faces one count of felony accessory after the fact.

“The defendant unlawfully, willingly and feloniously did become an accessory after the fact to the felony of … murder in the first degree that was committed by Cody Wayne Dockins against Bryan Emmanuel Khopar on (Dec. 19) in that the defendant, knowing that Cody Wayne Dockins had committed that felony, did knowingly assist that person in attempting to escape and in escaping detection, arrest and punishment by transporting Cody Wayne Dockins to Forest City, N.C.,” a warrant for Squire’s arrest states.

Squire, a Fletcher resident, is in Buncombe County Detention Center on bonds totaling $250,110 with a Dec. 22 court date.

Story continues

More:NC Highway Patrol: Teen killed in Brevard Road motorcycle wreck; charges pending

Dockins, who has a Buncombe County address, is also jailed at Buncombe County Detention Center on a $13,055 bond with a Dec. 22 hearing.

Warrants show murder is not the only charge Dockins faces in Buncombe. In February he was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods, namely a compound bow, arrows, throwing knives, a damascus steel knife and a scan card, the property of an Asheville woman.

Dockins allegedly broke into that woman’s car early on in January.

This story will be updated.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Arden killings: 2nd man charged with murder, 3rd with helping escape