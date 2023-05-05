2nd man arrested in Chatham County shooting. Victim shot while in car at intersection.

A second man has been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting at an intersection south of Fearrington Village, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wayne Lee Wilson Jr., 26, was charged Thursday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Wilson, who is listed as having no address, was being held in the Chatham County jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

He is accused in a shooting at the intersection of Moore Mountain and Hamlets Chapel roads around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators have determined that at least one suspect exited their car and shot into the victims’ car, wounding a 17-year-old, they said.

The shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Deputies previously charged Brian Julius Blackwell, 21, of Pittsboro, in connection with the shooting. Blackwell was arrested Friday while he was picking up a student at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro. Deputies found drugs during a search of Blackwell’s car.

He is not a student at the school, they said.

Blackwell was charged with maintaining, selling, delivering or possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of cocaine; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance; discharging a weapon into occupied property; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

He also was taken to the Chatham County jail. Both men are scheduled to appear in court May 15.

The investigation is continuing, sheriff’s officials said. They have not identified a motive for the shooting or said how the suspects and the victims might have known each other.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.