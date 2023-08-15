2nd man arrested in death of Seffner mother found slain in car

Deputies have arrested a second man in connection to the slaying of a a 22-year-old Seffner mother of two who was found fatally shot in her car last month.

Philip Stapleton, 32, was arrested Monday in Pasco County on charges of being principle to first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the shooting death of Ashley Voss, who was the mother of his child, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and court documents.

An arrest affidavit for Stapleton was not immediately available Tuesday but the arrest affidavit of a man previously arrested in the case, Aurelio Diaz Jr., outlines evidence that detectives gathered during the investigation. Deputies arrested Diaz, 32, later on the same day Voss was found dead. He is charged with first degree murder with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office has not released Voss’ name, but she is identified as the victim in the affidavit.

Voss was found dead on July 20 in her car parked in the driveway of her home in the 4000 block of Orange Street. Deputies arrived to the scene after receiving a call from a person who did not speak to the dispatcher and found Voss with a gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, Voss’ family told police Stapleton had threatened her in reference to an ongoing child support issue.

Police reviewed surveillance video from July 20 showing two men walking on Orange Street. Stapleton, who deputies refer to as a witness in Diaz’s arrest affidavit, later confirmed he and Diaz are the two men in the video, the affidavit states.

Stapleton told investigators that he and his friend “Jay,” later identified as Diaz, were in the Seffner area and later arrived on Voss’ street. Stapleton said he picked up Diaz and they went to Voss’ home, where Diaz was going “defecate on the victim’s front porch,” the affidavit states. Stapleton said he pointed out Voss’ home and Diaz got out of the car.

According to the affidavit, Stapleton said he did not talk to Diaz about harming Voss. He said “they were only playing a ‘prank.’”

Deputies found surveillance video that shows a man later identified as Diaz hiding in the bushes on Orange Street, just north of Voss’ home, the affidavit said. The video shows Voss arriving in her Nissan Altima. Diaz then gets out of the bushes, walks to car and fires his gun once, striking Voss.

Diaz then runs north out of the view of the surveillance camera, the affidavit states. Stapleton told investigators that Diaz then called him to pick him up, about one minute after Diaz is seen shooting Voss, the affidavit states.

Stapleton agreed to call Diaz as part of the investigation. While on the phone call, Diaz said “I did it just like l told you, walked up to the back window, and boom,” the affidavit states.

Stapleton did appear in Pasco jail records on Tuesday.

Diaz remained in Hillsborough County’s Falkenburg Road Jail, where he was being held without bond, records show.

Voss had two sons who were 4 and 22 months old at the time of her death, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral expenses and create a fund for the boys. The page describes Voss as “a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend whose vibrant spirit brought joy and happiness to everyone she touched.”

”She had dreams and aspirations, and her love for her children knew no bounds,” the page said.