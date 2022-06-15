2nd man arrested in killing of ASU basketball player's brother

Crime

Tempe police have arrested a second man in connection with the shooting death of an Arizona State University basketball player's brother in late December.

Corey Winston Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting death 22-year-old Wanyaa Stewart, police said.

Stewart was the brother of ASU's star forward Zylan Cheatham.

According to a probable cause statement from police, Winston is suspected of being at the scene when Stewart was shot and killed by Dantreil Griffin, 25, just after 7 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Baseline Road and Mill Avenue in Tempe, police said.

Griffin was arrested late last month and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Rest Easy baby bro, I promise you gone live through me. Can’t believe you really gone but I gotta keep pushing ckuhz I know you know would want me to. The memories we made will last forever and I know you watching over me... #LongLiveTK pic.twitter.com/xe4fjPHDnV — Zylan Cheatham (@1KingZ4) December 31, 2018

In the probable cause statement, police allege Winston was driving the vehicle the two men fled in after the shooting, which occurred while Stewart was trying to put air into a flat tire, police said. Stewart's girlfriend also was present when the shooting occurred.

According to the document, police used video surveillance cameras and later, tracked the movement of Winston's cellphone, to connect him to the crime.

Winston denied involvement when interviewed by detectives, police said.

He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, misconduct involving a weapon and assisting in a criminal street gang.

Griffin, in addition to facing a first-degree murder charge, also is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons, unlawful discharge of a weapon, assisting a criminal street gang, endangerment and two counts of criminal damage.

Story continues

Police said Griffin and Stewart had previous conflicts.

According to the probable cause statement, police believe the shooting may have involved gang activity on the part of the two suspects.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2nd man arrested in killing of ASU basketball player's brother