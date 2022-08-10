2nd man arrested in slaying at Tampa’s IQ Apartments; Demon Speed faces murder charge

U.S. marshals have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting at Tampa’s IQ Apartments that left one man dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Demon Speed, 29, of Fort Myers, was arrested Tuesday on an out-of-county warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lee County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said. Speed’s arrest is the second one made in the case. Darren Day, 25, was arrested by U.S. marshals on Aug. 2, also in Lee County, and he faces a first-degree murder charge as well.

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 22, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an adult male who was shot in the parking lot of IQ Apartments, 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, in Tampa. The man died at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office has not named the man who was killed, citing Marsy’s Law.

At the time, deputies said they “learned the suspects had driven away from the scene.” In an earlier release, the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting did not appear to be random and they believed that the man who was killed and the assailants knew each other.

Speed has a record of arrests in Lee County, including some felony charges, according to records. Speed is being held in jail and bond has not been set, according to Lee County jail records Wednesday.

