2nd man arrested in Suffolk killing; 3rd still sought

Police arrested the second of three men wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police have warrants charging three men in the slaying of Jason Javon Lewis, 21, of Portsmouth.

Dennis Whitehead, 21, of Suffolk, turned himself in to police Thursday night. He’s charged with first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting across a roadway, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and various other gun charges.

Kareem Jamal Hunter, 24, of Suffolk, is also charged in connection with Lewis’ death. Hunter was initially listed as a second victim of the shooting. He was shot during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hunter is charged with first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two other gun counts.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cogic Square, east of South Marsh Road.

Suffolk Deputy Police Chief Mark Erie could not be immediately reached Friday evening to provide details of the circumstances of Hunter’s injuries and involvement.

Police are still looking for another man, Latrawn Armstrong, 21, of Suffolk, who is sought on first-degree murder charges and related gun counts. Police say Armstrong “is possibly residing in the 100 block of Wake Forest Court,” and is “considered armed and dangerous.”

