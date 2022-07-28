2nd man arrested in Tampa shooting death of Nilexia Alexander, 14

Tampa police have arrested a second man who they say was involved in the killing of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander, who was found shot to death in a vacant lot off Floribraska Avenue in May.

Robert Quincy Creed Jr., 45, has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said on Thursday evening.

Police had previously arrested Ronny Tremel Walker, 44, on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Nilexia’s death. He’s being held without bail as he awaits trial.

During a hearing regarding Walker’s case last week, a prosecutor had said that Creed was suspected of being involved in the case.

The prosecutor had said that Walker and Creed were together in Walker’s car when they picked up Nilexia just before 3 a.m. on May 6 in Belmont Heights.

Cell phone records indicated the Creed’s phone twice communicated with Nilexia’s phone in the days before she was killed, according to court testimony.

A troubled teen, Nilexia had run away from her mother’s Temple Terrace home about 10 days before her death.

Street-corner videos, which were played in court, showed her strolling through a housing complex dressed in dark clothing as a dark-colored sedan pulled up. The video showed her getting inside.

Fifteen minutes later, a security video from a house on Highland Avenue in Tampa Heights caught images of the car heading west on Floribraska Avenue, turning around in a dead end, then stopping briefly.

Recordings captured the noise of several gunshots. The car was driven away with its headlights off.

A neighbor found Nilexia lying dead in a vacant lot. She’d been shot three times in her head, and once in her back.