2nd man charged in connection with death of man found off McKinney Road in Candler

A second man has been charged in connection with an Aug. 10 homicide investigation in Candler.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16 charged Malik Raheim Dashawn Young, 25, of Arden, with felony accessory after the fact in the death of Jeruan William Spencer, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Young was taken into custody after 6 p.m. in a multiagency effort including the Asheville Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole, the release said.

Earlier Aug. 16, Javorie Ammon Thompson, 25, of Durham, was charged with second-degree murder and taken into custody by the Black Mountain Police Department by way of a vehicle stop on I-40.

Jeruan William Spencer, 22, was found dead by Buncombe County Sheriff's Officers Aug. 10, 2023. An active investigation is underway.

Spencer, 22, was found dead in a wooded area off McKinney Road in Candler on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

This remains an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.

Spokesperson Aaron Sarver said sheriff's deputies are investigating one other homicide this year. In 2022, the Sheriff's Office investigated four homicides in Buncombe County.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 2nd man charged in connection with death of Jeruan Spencer