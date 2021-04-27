2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald's

In this photo released by the Chicago Police Department is Demond Goudy who was arrested Monday, April 26, 2021, on Chicago’s West Side. Goudy has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday, April 27, with first-degree murder in the April 18, death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Also charged in the girl’s death is 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who is being held without bond. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s, authorities announced Tuesday.

Demond Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the April 18 death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Police did not detail the role Goudy played in the girl’s death.

Goudy was arrested Monday on Chicago’s West Side after a SWAT team surrounded the residence where he was tracked. Goudy surrendered, police said.

A hearing for Goudy is scheduled for Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court. It wasn't immediately known if Goudy has legal representation.

Also charged in the girl’s death is Marion Lewis, 18, who is being held without bond on charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police tracked Lewis down at an apartment in the Chicago suburb of Lombard using information on his Facebook page, according to Cook County prosecutors. He was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle while fleeing from police and trying to carjack a vehicle. Police say he was shot several times by an officer trying to arrest him but is expected to survive.

Jaslyn and her father were in a McDonald’s drive-thru when men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to Cook County prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims’ car and get back into the Audi. When the victims’ car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene.

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Man wanted for murder | Have you seen him?

    David Rios Hernandez is accused of pistol-whipping the victim before shooting and killing him in the city of South Houston on April 11.

  • Police search for man accused of attempting to kidnap child

    The 43-year-old suspect was captured on camera following a 12-year-old girl before he grabbed her from behind.

  • TOWIE star Mike Hassini arrested on drug charge

    Former reality star has been charged by the Metropolitan Police.

  • Camera captured 12-year-old girl being grabbed at Memorial Park

    A tip sent in after the release of an attempted kidnapping suspect led to a 43-year-old man's arrest.

  • House Call: Gifts to Obsess Over

    This set is made in collaboration with Meena Harris, and since it’s a limited edition, you should buy it ASAP. Bolster a newfound interest in meditation or improve a seasoned pro’s setup. Not only is this print lovely, powerful, and created in collaboration with Evelynn Escobar-Thomas, but Wilde House Paper is donating 100% of the profits to Hike Clerb.

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • The insiduous impact of police violence on Black mental health

    The constant media coverage and real-time dissemination of footage on social media of unarmed African Americans harmed or killed by the police has left many Americans, especially Black and Brown folks, struggling to make sense of the violence. This week Black and Brown communities around the nation expressed a collective sigh of relief after a grand jury found disgraced police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty of murdering George Floyd. The conviction was met with mixed feelings; while many celebrated the decision, others pointed out the collective stress felt by Black and Brown communities, citing the uncertainty of justice and accountability when Black victims are involved.

  • Investors are still keeping their cash levels high — but here’s what’s drawing them to stocks, UBS says

    Investors have kept their cash piles high in the pandemic, according to a UBS survey. But their optimism about the economy has risen over the past three months and here’s where they’re now considering investing.

  • Record Defaults Cloud India’s Resilient Equities, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit markets are sounding warnings for other asset classes amid India’s unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.Firms have defaulted on at least 57 billion rupees ($763 million) of domestic bonds this year, the most on record for a similar period. Traders expect more. They’ve pushed spreads on A rated local corporate bonds over AAA notes to a 17-year high, a grim sign for the small businesses that tend to have those weaker ratings and that form the bedrock of the $2.7 trillion economy.That all suggests the need for further caution in the equities and government bond markets, which have held up better despite volatility. While the defaults are largely among smaller, often unlisted borrowers, they add to challenges for policy makers already grappling with one of the world’s worst bad debt ratios. On top of that, the Covid outbreak risks fanning inflation as local curbs disrupt supply chains, threatening to limit central bank options for juicing the economy.Read more about that here“One can’t expect there will be good news on the economy, good news on earnings and stock prices will go up,” said Sunil Subramaniam, managing director of Sundaram Asset Management Co. “It is undoubtedly, going to be a volatile period for the market.”EquitiesIn recent days, equity and government bond investors have focused on more optimistic signals as the government has refrained from broad national lockdowns. India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to a three-week high Tuesday after a U.S. decision to offer vaccine support, and continued up Wednesday.But there have been mounting concerns. Despite the recent rally, Indian stocks are lagging their Asian peers this month after outperforming for four straight quarters.And while some long-term investors including Fidelity International and Invesco have said they are seeking opportunities to add stocks, sentiment broadly has soured among global equity funds. Foreign investors sold a net $1.2 billion of Indian shares this month through April 26, on course for the worst outflow since March 2020.Government Bonds, RupeeIndia’s central bank was able to tame yields with its announcement of a QE-like bond buying program earlier this month. That’s sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year sovereign bond down about 12 basis points in April, set for the biggest retreat in six months. The rupee has rebounded in the past few days as well, coming off its weakest against the dollar since August earlier this month.But yields have been volatile, with traders nervous about the possibility of more government spending to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised the possibility of bringing forward planned borrowing.Jitters about the supply of government notes have already resulted in underwriters being forced to rescue bond auctions and the central bank having to cancel some.Meanwhile, concerns about the economic impact from the Covid resurgence have left the rupee down about 2.1% in April against the dollar despite the recent rally, set for the worst drop since March last year.Read an MLIV about the bearish case for the local currencyCreditThe corporate bond market has been flashing other red lights.Credit-default swaps for State Bank of India -- considered a proxy for India’s default risk -- widened to a 9-month high this week, before dropping back Tuesday after the news about the U.S. vaccine assistance, CMA data show.“Markets are getting cautious on the credit side as economic growth is seen slowing down, raising concerns distressed debt may rise,” said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer at PNB Gilts Ltd.SBI Funds Management Pvt., India’s biggest asset manager, has said they are watchful on the financial sector as relief announced by authorities such as a debt moratorium has hidden the true picture of the stress the pandemic has exerted.Across industries, some borrowers are finding it harder to tap the credit market. Issuance of local-currency notes graded A and below fell to a 10-year low of 1.8 billion rupees in April.(Adds SBI CDS chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Somalia's PM rejects proposed presidential term extension

    Somalia's prime minister denounced a proposed extension of the president's term on Tuesday, piling pressure on President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold elections as rival factions in the security forces drew up battle lines in the capital. The Senate rejected the move, provoking the crisis. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble then issued his own statement, calling for preparations for a new presidential election.

  • Vegas tourism, airport, casinos show rebound from virus

    Las Vegas is bouncing back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with new economic reports showing increases in airport passengers and tourism, and a big jump in a key index showing that casinos statewide took in $1 billion in winnings last month for the first time since February 2020. “I don’t believe anyone imagined this level of gaming win,” Michael Lawton, senior Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst, said of a Tuesday report showing 452 full-scale casinos in the state reported house winnings at the highest total since February 2013. Lawton called March 2021 “the perfect storm for gaming activity in Nevada.”

  • Greece accused of deploying masked commandos to push asylum seekers back towards Turkey

    Masked commandos from Greek coast guard vessels beat up a group of migrants and refugees as they tried to cross the Aegean, a human rights organisation has claimed in a case filed to the European Court of Human Rights. The group of around 200 asylum seekers were on a fishing boat, hoping to reach the coast of Italy, when they were allegedly intercepted by Greek vessels off the coast of Crete in October last year. The fishing boat had run into trouble during a storm and the group had put out a distress signal, requesting help. The migrants and refugees, including Syrians, thought they were going to be rescued but instead, after a five hour wait, they were allegedly boarded by masked men wearing black uniforms. The “commandos” assaulted them, beating up some of the men and verbally abusing the women, according to Legal Centre Lesvos, a non-profit organisation which provides legal help to migrants arriving on the Greek islands.

  • Marchers in Elizabeth City Rally Outside Pasquotank County Attorney's Home

    Protesters marched in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 26, after the family of Andrew Brown Jr viewed part of a police video showing the fatal shooting of the 42-year-old while police carried out a search warrant.This footage, shot by Shom Tiwari, shows protesters chanting outside Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox’s home in Elizabeth City.An attorney for Brown’s family described the shooting as “an execution” and said when Brown was shot he had both hands on the steering wheel of his car.Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said the incident was “over in less than 30 seconds” and that the bodycam video was shaky and could be hard to decipher. He said outside investigators were interviewing witnesses and “gathering more information.” Credit: Shom Tiwari via Storyful

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • A couple on TikTok found a hidden shower behind a wall while renovating their first home

    The couple bought the house with a $150,000 budget, and TikTok commenters think the bonus shower could increase the value of the home.