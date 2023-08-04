2nd man charged in shooting death of 1-year-old found not guilty

A man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of a 1-year-old at a 2013 cookout in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Desaun Watson was found not guilty of five charges, including criminal homicide, for the death of Marcus White Jr. Criminal conspiracy and gun charges were withdrawn.

White, who became known as Baby Marcus, was killed on May 21, 2013. Two adults survived the shooting.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police make arrest in shooting death of Baby Marcus, 7 years later

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was planned after at a party in East Hills the night before the cookout.

A witness who was at the party told police that someone at the cookout sold fake drugs to someone at the party. The next day at the cookout, they got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people, even though “they did not specifically see the person they intended to shoot.”

Gregory Parker was arrested in the case during the summer of 2020.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations in 2021.

The plea agreement included a 10 to 20-year term in state prison and he was immediately sentenced.

