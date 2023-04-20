2nd man in custody in connection to Scott Township landscaper’s death

A Westmoreland County man who was charged earlier this week with conspiracy and abuse of a corpse in connection to a body found in Scott Township last year has been taken into custody.

Bradley Smith, 33, of Arnold, was charged Monday by Allegheny County police in connection to the death of Lavarr Carroll in May 2022.

Smith was located at a residence in New Kensington, according to police. He is in the Allegheny County Jail, denied bail.

Abdullah Faheem, 52, the other man charged in connection to Carroll’s death, is in the Loraine Correctional Institution on an Ohio parole violation, according to Allegheny County police.

In addition to the current charges, Smith has an active warrant for violating state parole on a 2011 voluntary manslaughter conviction involving a Pittsburgh shooting, according to Allegheny County police.

