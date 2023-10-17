2nd man faces first-degree murder charges in south Phoenix homicide

A second man was charged with first-degree murder in the September death of a woman in south Phoenix on the basis of the felony murder rule.

Phoenix police announced on Tuesday that 22-year-old Ricardo Mendoza Sanchez was booked into jail after being released from medical care.

Court records show that a resident fatally shot Mia Padilla at about 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 25. Sanchez and 23-year-old Omar Rivas had tried to rob the resident and they fled the area in a car with Padilla.

The resident told police that he had solicited Padilla for prostitution, according to court records. She had left his house but later texted him saying she had forgotten something. She returned with Rivas and Sanchez, who were carrying handguns, court records show. The two then entered the house, pistol-whipped the resident in the face and chased him throughout the home.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During the chase, the resident grabbed an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle and shot at the two men, court records show. He later told police he felt that his life was in danger.

Catch up: Woman dies after police find shooting victims in car in south Phoenix

The resident chased the two men out of the house while continuously shooting the rifle, according to court records. Rivas, Sanchez and Padilla got into a black Chrysler and drove away. The resident told police he continued to fire his rifle at the car as it drove away from the house, court records show.

The man told police he believed the two men were attempting to rob him and that Padilla had set him up for the home invasion, according to court documents.

Phoenix police quickly identified the car as it sped past patrol officers near the scene who had heard the gunshots, court records show. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept going until it pulled into an industrial lot near Second Avenue and Broadway Road.

Police took Rivas into custody after he tried to run away from the car, court records show. He was later booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Sanchez was found sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his leg. They found a semiautomatic handgun on the floor near his feet. Padilla was found in the backseat with multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Sanchez had been receiving medical treatment for the gunshot wound to his thigh since the Sept. 25 incident.

Court records show that on Sept. 26 while Sanchez was receiving medical care, his girlfriend called him. The officer guarding Sanchez's room activated his body camera, answered the phone and placed it on speaker for Sanchez to speak with her.

Sanchez told her that in his experience, first-degree usually gets downgraded to second-degree or manslaughter charges. He then told her that he didn't do anything, that he was just at the scene.

After he was released from medical care on Monday, Sanchez was placed in Phoenix police custody.

Like Rivas, Sanchez was charged with first-degree murder. A person can be charged with first-degree murder if they participated in certain felonies that resulted in someone's death regardless of if they intended to kill. Sanchez was also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited possession of a weapon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ricardo Sanchez charged in death of Mia Padilla, police said