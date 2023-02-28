2nd man facing charges after McKeesport man found murdered in Elliott

Deonte Kidd, 28, of Pittsburgh, is facing multiple charges related to the murder of Kenneth Lennex, who was found shot to death in Elliott on Jan. 26.

Police found Kenneth Lennex’s body wrapped in blankets six days after he was reported missing. According to the criminal complaint, he’d been shot in the head eight times.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man

Le’Juane Powell is charged in his murder. According to the criminal complaint, Powell had been messaging with Kenneth just before his death. Lennex left to meet Powell and was never seen again.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body found in Elliott identified as missing McKeesport man, death ruled as homicide

Police said several pieces of evidence were found in a home along Kingsboro Street in Beltzhoover.

Investigators believe Powell had help transporting Lennex’s body and used fingerprints, video surveillance and a forensic download of Powell’s phone to connect Kidd to the crime, according to the complaint.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with murder after missing McKeesport man found dead; Victim’s mother speaks out

Kidd is charged with hindering apprehension/concealing evidence, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of conspiracy. He is in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

