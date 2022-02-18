2nd man pleads in Fort Bragg contractor scheme in which more than $1M in bribes were paid

gavel

WILMINGTON — A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty this week to taking bribes in exchange for steering Fort Bragg service contracts to various vendors, according to Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Calvin Alfonza Jordan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Wednesday to one count of bribery of a government official. He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in May.

Related: Federal government may take a former Fort Bragg employee's BMW

According to court documents, Jordan was a procurement agent at Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Public Works which has various responsibilities including service and repair of all facilities and centralized management for Army Family Housing.

To obtain services, facilities submit a request for a repair or service to the DPW and a procurement agent hires a contractor if the cost is under $2,500. Once a technician inspects and certifies the work, the agent then pays the contractor using a government purchase card.

Between Sept. 30, 2011, and Aug. 26, 2019, according to court documents, Jordan used his position to receive bribes of approximately $200 each for thousands of contracts he steered to various vendors.

“Jordan, a public official … directly and indirectly did corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, and agree to receive and accept something of value personally, in return for being influenced in the performance of an official act,” according to the indictment.

More: Former Fort Bragg employee pleads guilty in federal court to bribery charges

The indictment states he received more than $1 million in illegal bribes — $24,000 of which he used in 2018 to purchase a 2013 BMW Alpina 750.

Jordan’s co-defendants — DPW roofing technician Stephen Paul Sabato and flooring technician Edward Wade Crisco — recommended contractors and approved the work, according to the documents. Sabato reportedly received $200,000 in bribes, and Crisco received $50,000, the documents state.

Story continues

Counts of bribery of a government official and gratuity to a government official are still pending against Sabato.

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

Crisco pleaded guilty to bribery of a government official in December and faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in March.

As part of Jordan’s plea agreement on the single charge, he must forfeit $334,800, “representing the gross proceeds personally obtained by the defendant as a result of the (offense),” according to a preliminary order of forfeiture.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man pled guilty to bribery in steering Fort Bragg contracts to vendors