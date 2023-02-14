2nd man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

Feb. 14—ANDERSON — A second man has entered a plea of guilty to 10 felony counts of child exploitation.

Ryan Harvey, 34, Anderson, entered the pleas Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Madison Circuit Court Division 3. Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for March 8.

A co-defendant, Anthony Carnes, 43, Noblesville, last month also entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of child exploitation.

In both cases, Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said the length of the sentences will be determined by Judge Hopper and be served concurrently.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a detective with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, the investigation started last June.

A woman told investigators that Carnes had on his cellphone some messages with an unknown male about having sexual relations with juveniles.

A search warrant was served on Carnes' Noblesville residence where two electronic devices were taken into custody and sent to the Fishers Police Department Digital Lab.

Carnes admitted to Mitchell that he was communicating through text messages with Harvey, who lived in Madison County, requesting photographs of the children, which he did receive.

The investigation of the electronic devices found 10 photographs of a nude girl were exchanged between Carnes and Harvey in October 2021.

