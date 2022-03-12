2nd man seeks probation in Glastonbury dust-up at school board public hearing

Mar. 11—The Glastonbury resident who punched a Board of Education member in the face during an emotional public hearing in December applied Friday for admission to the same pretrial probation program that the board member had applied for a day earlier.

If their applications are granted, both men — resident Mark Finocchiaro, 53, of 83 Bittersweet Lane and school board member M. Ray McFall, 57, of 40 Bidwell St. — could emerge without criminal records.

Both men are charged with second-degree breach of peace based on what Lt. Corey Davis, the Glastonbury police spokesman, has described as a conclusion that they were equally culpable in the confrontation. It occurred during a break in a Dec. 14 school board hearing on a petition to restore use of the Tomahawk logo for the local high school's sports teams.

Judge Sheila M. Prats has scheduled hearings April 21 on both men's applications for the probation program.

If the judge grants a defendant's accelerated rehabilitation application, she can put him on probation for up to two years. If the defendant complies with any probation conditions and isn't arrested again while on probation, the case will be dismissed and all official records of the arrest will be erased.

The two applications raise the possibility that a court will never decide the issue of criminal responsibility for the confrontation, which has been much debated publicly.

In the face of suggestions that mascots like the Tomahawk demean Native Americans, the Glastonbury school board voted, 7-1, in August 2020 to drop the mascot. Students at the local high school subsequently chose a new name for their teams, the Guardians.

McFall voted with the board majority in August 2020 and ended up voting — again as part of a 7-1 majority — to reaffirm that decision several days after the Dec. 14 public hearing on the petition to restore the Tomahawk.

Finocchiaro spoke in favor of restoring the mascot at the hearing, during which McFall served as timekeeper for public comments. When he was told that three minutes were up, Finocchiaro grew angry and called board Chairman Douglas Foyle an obscene name.

Later, during the break in the hearing, McFall told police, he came down from the stage in the Glastonbury High School auditorium, where the hearing was held, and walked down the aisle, intending to speak to Republican Town Council Minority Leader Kurt Cavanaugh.

McFall told police that Finocchiaro or someone in his group asked who he was, and things got heated, according to an affidavit by School Resource Officer Jason Trudeau, who also described the following, partly based on video recordings:

McFall and Finocchiaro exchanged obscenities.

"Ray's demeanor was very aggressive," the officer continued. "Mark appears to say, 'Are you in my face?' and Ray responds with, 'Yeah, I'm in your face.'"

Finocchiaro responded with something the officer says can't be heard clearly, but which McFall quoted in his police interview as, "Do you want to go?" McFall's answer was, "I'm right here."

Finocchiaro then "leans into the side of Ray's face/ear and clearly" calls him an obscene name, according to the officer.

"Ray then slowly pushes Mark backwards, keeping his hands planted on his chest," the officer continued. "Mark was being held up against the fixed chair, and the top half of his body was leaned backwards due to the push.

"Mark clearly looks surprised, and that is when Mark punched Ray in the face using his right hand," the officer wrote. "It should be noted that at the time Mark struck Ray in the face, Ray still had his hands on him, pushing him back."

