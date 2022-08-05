2nd man sentenced in deadly shooting of Trotwood man

Aug. 5—A second man was sentenced in a Trotwood fatal shooting and multi-county police chase that ended near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

William Denny, 37, of Yorkville, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of 41-year-old David B. Robinson, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. The sentence will be served following a two-year sentence from a failure to comply conviction in Hamilton County.

Denny previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

His co-defendant, Dustin Hatfield, was sentenced to 24 year to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

On March 28, 2020, Trotwood police responded to a report of shots fired and a man down at Robinson's Elkins Avenue home, according to the prosecutor's office.

A witness reportedly gave a description of two men and a vehicle that fled the scene.

Miamisburg police later found a vehicle believed to be driven by the two suspects and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, leading to a chase through multiple jurisdictions and counties.

During the chase the suspects, later identified as Denny and Hatfield, threw multiple items from the vehicle, included the disassembled murder weapon, according to the prosecutor's office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol used stop sticks as the chase approached Cincinnati and the vehicle crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.

Denny and Hatfield were both taken into custody.