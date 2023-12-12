Their 2nd marriages "on the Rolls Royce of motorcycles" was a moving experience for both
Here's how Tom Grono, 94, wooed his second wife, Ruth, and coaxed her into trying a motorcycle ride. It was the start of years of travel together.
Here's how Tom Grono, 94, wooed his second wife, Ruth, and coaxed her into trying a motorcycle ride. It was the start of years of travel together.
If you've been thinking about hosting your own mini data center or need to stream 1,333 Netflix 4K programs at once, Google Fiber has the answer.
Tesla's purchase agreement for the Foundation Series Cybertruck contains the controversial clause warning customers that they could be sued if they sell their vehicles within one year of buying it.
Tribe Capital is in talks to lead a $75 million to $100 million funding into the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, according to a person familiar with the matter, a notable financing deliberation at a time when most Indian startups are struggling to raise capital. Tribe Capital and Shiprocket declined to comment. New Delhi-headquartered Shiprocket operates an e-commerce logistics and shipping software solution for courier services.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
On Monday, a jury sided with Epic Games over Google in an antitrust case that could reshape how app marketplaces like Google Play are allowed to operate. Epic, creator of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite, first filed its lawsuit against Google in 2020 alleging that the tech giant's app store practices violated federal and California state antitrust laws. The lawsuit against Google was just one piece of Epic's flashy effort to rally app developers large and small against mobile software's entrenched gatekeepers.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Kevin Costner and Jewel! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! While 2023 seemed to be the year of divorces, new couples are stepping out in time amid the holidays.
Vammo, the São Paulo-based startup that wants to scale electric motorcycle battery swapping in Latin America, has raised a $30 million Series A round to capture the growth in popularity of motorcycles across the region. The startup, formerly Leoparda Electric, offers an e-motorcycle subscription that comes with unlimited access to battery swapping stations. Vammo says it has already found product market fit and a profitable business model, with customers clocking up 4 million kilometers driven and more than 150,000 battery exchanges in the 10 months since launch.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Ohtani reportedly won't see $680 million of his groundbreaking contract for more than a decade. The deferral was reportedly his idea.
Hasbro is laying off 1,100 employees, according to an SEC filing. The company behind franchises like Dungeons & Dragons and Transformers, Hasbro already laid off 800 employees in January. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in a memo to employees -- shared within its SEC filing -- that he will direct the company's attention toward licensing opportunities, scaling entertainment and "free[ing] up our own content dollars to drive new brand development."
If you want your home to dazzle before holiday guests arrive, this No. 1 bestseller is your new best friend.
The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. Cambium, a startup founded in 2020 by Simon Waddington and COO Stephan Herrera, wants to reinvigorate advanced materials development for defense, aerospace, automotive and more by mining the vast and complex world of biological systems.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.