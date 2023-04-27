2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested near Houston, Texas

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.

Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Fire and standoff: Mississippi escapee Dylan Arrington's body positively identified after fire, standoff

More: Escaped inmates from Mississippi: What to know about Dylan Arrington, Hinds County manhunt

Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies Wednesday. He is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck after the escape.

The other two, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, are still on the loose, and authorities had no updates Thursday on their possible whereabouts.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes' capture. He will be held before facing extradition back to Mississippi, Jones said Thursday. Raynes had been incarcerated for auto theft and burglary.

Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023

Before his arrest, Raynes had been spotted on surveillance video at a service station in Spring Valley around 11 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe he fled to Texas after stealing a Hinds County Public Works vehicle, which was recovered in the Houston suburb. It was unknown whether Raynes traveled alone.

Story continues

Authorities did not initially provide more information Thursday on how they located Raynes.

The four men are believed to have escaped from the Raymon Detention Center through breaches in a cell and the roof. Jones said the men might have camped out on the roof before fleeing and going their separate ways.

Raynes had previously escaped from custody, breaking out of a work center attached to the Raymond Detention Center in 2021 and fleeing in a stolen pickup, according to WAPT-TV.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered a rare takeover of the Raymond jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” But before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail Jan. 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

Hinds County Detention Center: Staffing 'particularly egregious', judge says; officials 'disappointed' in ruling

The problems at the Raymond facility date back years. The U.S. Justice Department sued Hinds County in 2016 after finding unconstitutional conditions at the jail, including violence among detainees and by staff against detainees. It also found problems with the treatment of juveniles and suicidal detainees. And, it said, there were cell doors that would not lock.

The four escapees had been in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft.

The man Arrington is suspected of killing was Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old church pastor who was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who matched Arrington's description. That man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram, police said. Watts died at the scene.

Arrington later broke into a home in Conway, where he shot a deputy, set the residence on fire and died.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested near Houston, Texas