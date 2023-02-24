2nd mistrial in case against alleged accomplice in ’09 killings of 4 Lakewood police

A Pierce County judge declared a second mistrial in the case of the alleged accomplice in the 2009 assassinations of four Lakewood police officers and scheduled another trial for this spring, according to prosecutors.

Dorcus Allen, 51, charged under the name Darcus by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, faces four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege Maurice Clemmons could not have gunned down officers Mark Renninger, Tina Griswold, Gregory Richards and Ronald Owens as they met for coffee and slipped away without Allen’s help. Allen, who drove Clemmons to and from the vicinity of the coffee shop the day of the killings, has said he was oblivious to the plan hatched by his friend and boss who had been espousing increasingly anti-police sentiments.

The jury informed Superior Court Judge Edmund Murphy that they could not reach a unanimous verdict Thursday afternoon after just over three days of deliberations, according to deputy prosecutor Sunni Ko. The jury did not ask any legal questions of the judge, only to review Allen’s taped interview with police and surveillance footage.

Ko, who delivered closing arguments in the case Feb. 16, said attorneys had not polled the jury about how they voted. She said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office ”at this point” plans to pursue a fourth trial set for April 20.

In November, a jury deliberated over Allen’s case for more than a week before announcing they were hung during his second trial. His initial conviction and sentence of 420 years in prison were vacated by the state Supreme Court in 2015 because a prosecutor misstated the elements needed to find Allen guilty during closing arguments.

The jury seated for Allen’s third trial was the first to include people of color, a defense attorney said last week. Four Black men, a Black woman, three white men and four white women remained after the dismissal of a juror who recognized a witness.

The News Tribune was not immediately able to reach Allen’s defense attorneys for comment on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.