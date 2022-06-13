2nd murder trial starts for Indy man tied to ongoing dispute

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — The second trial of an Indianapolis man charged with the 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller has started in Madison Circuit Court.

In March, a mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Joshua Treadwell after a Madison County jury could not agree on a verdict.

Jury selection began Monday in the court's Division 3 with Judge Andrew Hopper presiding.

Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death of Fuller after an ongoing dispute.

Treadwell maintained he shot Fuller, of Anderson, in self-defense.

There was conflicting testimony during the March trial from several witnesses and Treadwell.

Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said during the trial that on the day Fuller died, she was talking "trash" to Treadwell's girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, about an incident that took place Oct. 1, 2020.

He said that all the witnesses testified they only heard one shot on the night Fuller died in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

Kopp said at one point that Treadwell went to Parnell's car, obtained a gun and shot Fuller.

None of the witnesses or people at the scene ever saw Fuller with a gun.

Kopp said Treadwell waited more than a week after his arrest to claim that Fuller's shooting was in self-defense.

Defense attorney Cody Cogswell said a holster with Fuller's fingerprints on it was located at the scene.

"If you see a holster, there was a gun," he said.

Cogswell said everyone at the scene of the shooting initially lied to police.

Court documents show the shooting took place about 8:27 p.m. Oct. 25, 2020. When police arrived, they found Fuller, of Anderson, she had been shot in the chest.

An autopsy determined she was shot once.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Brooklyn Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street, Fuller was in front of the house and Treadwell arrived about 8 p.m.

The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.

The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.

A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.

Treadwell eventually called dispatch and turned himself in to police.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.