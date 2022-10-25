Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with V&E and NYSE Announces Nov 9 Speaking Schedule

The second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Wednesday, November 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The in-person event, hosted by CorpGov and IPO Edge, will include over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Agenda

8:30 am – Registration

9:00 am – IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital

Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

Alysa Craig , Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Stifel

Don Duffy, President, ICR

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

9:40 am – Women in Technology, Finance and on Corporate Boards

Tara Dziedzic , Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​

Brandee Daly , CEO and Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)​

Gail Glazerman , Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Charlotte Kiaie, Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)

10:20 am – Morning Coffee Break

10:35 am – The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond

Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC

Patrick Murphy , Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS

Jeff Zavattero , CEO, Goodfill LLC

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:15 am – Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals

Craig Shesky , CFO, The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC)

John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)​

Ronald W. Pickett , CEO, KiNRG, Inc

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:55 am – Lunch Served

12:35 pm – A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

12:45 pm – Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat

Jenaro Cardona-Fox , Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital ​​

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

1:00 pm – Contested M&A

Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square

Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi​ Partners

Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

1:40 pm – ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

David Pogemiller , CEO, Boardroom Alpha

Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP​

Gail Glazerman , Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Scott Deveau, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg (Moderator)

2:20 pm – Afternoon Coffee Break

2:35 pm – Sustainable Real Estate Investing

Anna Malhari , Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

Danica Holley , Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

3:05 pm – Universal Proxy

Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver

John Grau, President, InvestorCom

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)

3:45 pm – SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

John Ferguson, Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting

John Marchisi , National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

Craig DeDomenico , Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

4:25 pm – ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance

Lyndon Park, Managing Partner – Global ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism, ICR

Jake Walko , Director of ESG Investing and Global Investment Stewardship, Thornburg Investment Management

Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

5:00 pm – Cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres

