Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with V&E and NYSE Announces Nov 9 Speaking Schedule

The second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Wednesday, November 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The in-person event, hosted by CorpGov and IPO Edge, will include over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community. 

Please contact Jarrett Banks at jb@capmarketsmedia.com with sponsorship or press inquiries or to request an invitation.

Agenda

8:30 am – Registration

9:00 am – IPOs: Waiting for a Window and Alternative Sources of Growth Capital

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

  • Alysa CraigManaging Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Stifel 

  • Don Duffy, President, ICR

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

9:40 am – Women in Technology, Finance and on Corporate Boards

  • Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​

  • Brandee Daly, CEO and Co-Founder, Knightswan Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KNSW)​

  • Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

  • Charlotte Kiaie, Partner, Longacre Square (Moderator)

10:20 am – Morning Coffee Break

10:35 am – The Retail Investor: Meme Stocks and Beyond

  • Charles Gradante, Co-Founder, Hennessee Group LLC

  • Patrick Murphy, Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS

  • Jeff ZavatteroCEO, Goodfill LLC

  • Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:15 am – Green Energy: From Solar to Rare Metals

  • Craig Shesky, CFO, The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC)

  • John DeMaio, CEO, Graphex Technologies and President, Graphex Group (NYSE: GRFX)​

  • Ronald W. Pickett, CEO, KiNRG, Inc

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

11:55 am – Lunch Served

12:35 pm – A Message from Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

  • Nancy Stellway, Executive Director, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach

12:45 pm – Bear Market Investing – Fireside Chat

  • Jenaro Cardona-Fox, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, North Ground Capital ​​

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

1:00 pm – Contested M&A

  • Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square

  • Bruce Goldfarb, President and CEO, Okapi​ Partners

  • Lawrence Elbaum, Partner, Co-Head of Activism Defense, Vinson & Elkins

  • Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis

  • Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

1:40 pm – ESG Meets Activism: from Exxon to Chevron 

  • Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies 

  • David Pogemiller, CEO, Boardroom Alpha

  • Andrew Freedman, Partner, Co-Head Activist & Equity Investment Group, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

  • Gail Glazerman, Senior ESG Integration Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

  • Scott Deveau, Deals Reporter, Bloomberg (Moderator)

2:20 pm – Afternoon Coffee Break

2:35 pm – Sustainable Real Estate Investing

  • Anna Malhari, Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

  • Danica Holley, Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge and CorpGov (Moderator)

3:05 pm – Universal Proxy

  • Jordan Kovler, Managing Director, Harkins Kolver

  • John Grau, President, InvestorCom

  • Keith Rosenbloom, Founder, Cruiser Capital

  • Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies 

  • Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, Glass Lewis (Moderator)

3:45 pm – SPACs: SEC Rules and Liquidation Deadlines

  • John Ferguson,Senior Partner, Saratoga Proxy Consulting

  • John Marchisi, National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher

  • Craig DeDomenicoManaging Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel

  • Nicholas Petruska, Executive Vice president & CFO, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and VI (Moderator)

4:25 pm – ESG: Investor Demands and GOP Resistance 

  • Lyndon Park, Managing Partner – Global ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism, ICR

  • Jake Walko, Director of ESG Investing and Global Investment Stewardship, Thornburg Investment Management

  • Michael W. Robinson, Chairman and CEO of The Montgomery Strategies Group, Counselor at ACG Analytics, and former Chief Spokesman & Policy Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)​

5:00 pm – Cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres

Speakers and Sponsors:

Contact:

www.IPO-Edge.com

John Jannarone

Editor-in-Chief

Editor@ipo-edge.com

 

