For the past week, a man Stockton police believe killed someone near Eden Park has been in jail.

Now, police say a second person was likely involved.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Jeffery Stewart on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of two men in their early 20s, shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The 20-year-old and 23-year-old were found shot in the 400 block of East Flora Street, according to a department statement. The area is located about three blocks southeast of Eden Park.

The 20-year-old died at the hospital three days later, officer Omer Edhah said.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner did not immediately return a request Friday to identify him.

Stewart's arrest, announced Thursday night, came five days after officers had already arrested another young man for his suspected participation in the killing.

Dominique Naylor, 28, was booked Sept. 29 into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

In a mugshot released by police, Naylor appears to be wearing a green garment resembling a hospital gown.

Police can't disclose where officers arrested Naylor, except that it was in Stockton, Edhah said.

"Detectives looked into a person in the hospital following the shooting," he said, but could not say if that person was Naylor or someone else.

Police also won't disclose if Stewart or Naylor were injured in the Sept. 23 encounter, Edhah said.

For Stewart's part, it's unclear if he was arrested in Stockton or elsewhere. San Joaquin County custody records show a warrant for his arrest in another county.

The 20-year-old who died was the 36th of 37 people killed in Stockton so far this year.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 2nd person arrested in Stockton double shooting, homicide: police