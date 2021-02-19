2nd person charged in connection with June 2020 homicide

Feb. 19—ENID, Okla. — An 18-year-old Enid woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 homicide on West Walnut.

Saira Ellen Roberts was charged in Garfield County District Court on Thursday with first-degree murder in the June 5, 2020, shooting death of 29-year-old Cord Kenneth Allen, acting in concert with Jarrod Lee Bergman.

Bergman, 21, was charged on June 10, 2020, with first-degree murder in Allen's death, and he also was charged with possessing a firearm after conviction or during probation.

Allen was found dead at his house at 1909 W. Walnut after Enid Police Department responded to a report of a bleeding, unresponsive man at 10:46 p.m. on June 5. He had six gunshot wounds, and officers located six shell casings in the living room, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

A cellphone, later determined to be Allen's, was found in the living room area with messages between Allen and Bergman on it from the day of Allen's death, and two Oklahoma driver's licenses issued to Bergman were found inside Allen's pickup parked in the front yard of the home.

According to the affidavit, Bergman and Allen had been roommates at one point, but a disagreement led to Bergman moving out and that there was a lingering issue between the two.

On June 5, video surveillance from the area shows Bergman and another subject at the Walnut residence. A neighbor of Allen's, who said he had spoken with a man in Allen's backyard that day and who was driving a black Dodge Dakota, told detectives he noticed a silver and black handgun tucked into Bergman's waistband at one point.

Another man was contacted by police, who told them he had spoken to Bergman on the day of the murder and Bergman had given him a ride in his truck, a black Dodge Dakota. Bergman also reportedly showed this man a silver and black handgun he had obtained recently for "protection," according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Bergman was arrested in Grant County after being found walking away from the Dodge Dakota along with Roberts. Roberts was detained and transported to Grant County Sheriff's Office, where an EPD detective went to interview her.

Roberts described Allen as "being a person who was always there to help other people," according to the affidavit, but she reportedly showed "no emotion" when the detective told her of Allen's death.

Roberts told the detective that she and Bergman had come from Muskogee to Enid on June 5 to go on a fishing trip, admitting that they were driving the Dodge Dakota and that they had contacted Allen to "check up on him," according to the affidavit.

The two went to Allen's house, but he said he could not go fishing, according to the affidavit. Bergman and Roberts then left to go get pops from a Dollar General store around 8 or 8:30 p.m., the affidavit said. When they returned, Roberts said Allen's truck was gone, and after leaving the pops there, they drove around, slept on the side of the road and tried to find a place to camp the next day.

According to the affidavit, Roberts was unable to provide any details about the fishing trip, such as where they were going to go fishing, and the detective noted there were no fishing supplies found in the pickup. Roberts said they were at Allen's for about an hour and denied shooting or seeing Allen was shot, but she did admit to going into the house with Bergman when they returned with the pops, according to the affidavit.

When the detective asked questions about what Allen was doing when they went into his house, the affidavit stated Roberts would not answer and "just stared off into the distance."

When the detective pressed Roberts for details, Roberts reportedly got "oddly angry or aggressive," claiming she had already answered the question, according to the affidavit. Roberts denied that Bergman had a gun the day of the murder.

Roberts continued to deny it and denied that they had shot Allen that night, according to the affidavit. She also denied ever dating Allen and that Bergman and Allen had any disputes or fights, and said she didn't see Bergman talk to a neighbor or remember him giving anybody a ride.

On June 11, the detective spoke with Bergman, noting that there were several differences between his story and Roberts' story from the night of June 5, including how long they were there and that he had spoken to a neighbor. Bergman denied having a gun the day of the murder and denied shooting Allen. Bergman admitted that Allen and Roberts had some kind of relationship but denied they had ever dated, according to the affidavit.

The detective later spoke with a relative and former guardian of Roberts, who said Roberts had dated both Allen and Bergman and that she would sometimes "play them off each other to get things she wanted," according to the affidavit. Roberts told the relative about an event where Bergman had gone to Allen's house with a shotgun and threatened him regarding Roberts.

The detective spoke with Roberts' child's father, who described himself as Allen's cousin. According to the affidavit, he had custody of their child, and Roberts had contacted him a few days after Allen's death and gave him money for their child's care, which he described as "odd" because Roberts "rarely attempted to even visit the child" since he got custody. He also said she had been driving a small black truck.

Roberts had apparently gone to Allen sometime before June 5 and "had sex with (Allen)," according to the affidavit. Roberts told Bergman, which apparently angered him.

Roberts told her child's father about going to Allen's house and finding him asleep inside, then said Bergman then shot Allen, according to the affidavit. The child's father said Roberts "seemed to be laughing about this" while telling him about it.

Roberts faces life, life imprisonment without parole or death on the murder charge and is being held at Garfield County Detention Facility with bond set at $1 million.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.