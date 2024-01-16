2nd person dies after Greenway Ct. shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A second person has died following a shooting last week on Greenway Court, off Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.

4 shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth; 18-year-old killed

Earl Lovell Martin Sr., 44, died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a shooting in the 3700 block of Greenway Ct. E, Portsmouth Police said Monday evening. Another person, 18-year-old Ameerah M. Green, died last week.

Two people are still in the hospital from injuries they suffered in the shooting.

Green and two other victims were all found at the scene at Greenway Court, while another man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, later confirming that person was shot at Greenway Court.

Charles Schesventer, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said they heard five or six shots from their home, followed by eight more shots, later finding a shocking scene when he went outside.

“I did walk up in front of my house looking in the direction, and I did see a person who was in the street, and I believe he was shot,” Schesventer said.

Portsmouth Police said detectives are actively investigating the case and are asking for public help in finding Holly Jean Berry, 37, who they said is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning. They have not yet released any information about a suspect.

