15-year-old boy dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station

Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that 15-year-old Cameron Jackson died Tuesday night after spending several days in critical condition at the hospital.

Jackson and Zyion Charles, a 7th-grader KIPP Soul Academy, was among the six young people shot after a large fight broke out on the 17 Street Bridge just outside of Atlantic Station on Saturday night.

Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.

Police said that Charles was with the suspects who started shooting at another teen. It’s unclear if Jackson was the intended target.

“Everyone involved yesterday was a teenager and we recovered three handguns from this location. Handguns in the wrong hands leads to tragedy,” Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police released video showing the group of teens they are searching for. Police said the believe that two of those teens were the shooters and said they would like to identify the rest of the group as witnesses.

Police said the teen in the black and yellow sweatshirt and a boy in a blue sweatshirt with white and black writing on the front fired the gunshots that killed both Jackson and Charles.

The video shows the teens get on a MARTA train at the Arts Center Station Stop and ride back home like nothing happened.

“They also seem to be celebrating, making gestures and talking about the shooting,” police said.

The four other victims of the shooting have been treated and released.



