Woman in Louisville Metro Corrections custody died Friday, the second jail death this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who had been held in Louisville Metro Corrections died Friday morning after being found unresponsive in a housing unit at the jail, the second person in the jail's custody to die this week, according to officials.

Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said an officer found the 34-year-old person unresponsive about 5 a.m. Friday in a housing unit.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the person as Rickitta Smith, a Black woman from Louisville, and said her cause of death is pending a final autopsy report.

"Officers immediately started lifesaving efforts and summoned on-site medical staff to assist," a news release from Metro Corrections said. The person was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital by Metro EMS, he said.

Hospital personnel told Metro Corrections about 5:30 a.m. that Smith had died, Durham said.

No confidence left: Corrections union votes to say it's lost faith in jail director

Daniel Johnson, president of FOP Lodge 77, which represents Louisville's corrections workers, said he was told the "control room observed what appeared to be an inmate having a seizure and called for assistance."

"Officers arrived along with medical staff and found a female person who was in custody unresponsive," Johnson told The Courier Journal in an email. "They performed CPR, and utilized AED and narcan before EMS arrived.

"It's a heartbreaking situation for the staff who did everything they could in a traumatic incident and had to gather up the strength to finish out their shift and potentially work another shift afterwards," Johnson added. "It takes a special kind of person to do this kind of work and keep it together mentally and physically. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family, friends and loved ones of the person that died."

Durham said Smith had been booked Wednesday on "misdemeanor and felony drug charges."

Story continues

An arrest citation indicates Smith had been detained Wednesday night after staff at a Thorntons in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway had asked her to leave "multiple times."

She allegedly refused to do so before resisting arrest and fighting a Louisville Metro Police officer who tried to stop her from running away, according to the citation, which notes Smith tripped on bushes outside while trying to get away.

After police detained Smith, they found a bag containing what was believed to be spice, a synthetic drug, and a small baggie contained a "white rocky/powder like substance inside of a cut up drinking straw," which officers believed to be crack, per the citation.

Smith was charged with several drug possession offenses along with fleeing police, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing in connection with the incident, according to court records.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Thursday arraignment hearing, during which her bond was set at $5,000 and a public defender was appointed to represent her, court records show.

Kentucky news: Pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin and reconvicted, Patrick Baker seeks to limit murder sentence

Smith also had a pending Jefferson County case involving charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, per court records.

Those charges stemmed from a May 30 incident on Mall Road near Bashford Manor Lane in which a West Buechel Police Department officer saw her "screaming so loud" outside and found a crack pipe inside her keychain pouch, according to an arrest citation.

Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has directed the jail's Professional Standards Unit to open an internal investigation, which is standard procedure, Durham added.

On Monday, a 59-year-old person who was in Metro Corrections custody also died at the hospital after officials said they were found "unresponsive" in a jail housing unit.

This story has been updated.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rickitta Smith dies in Louisville Metro Corrections custody