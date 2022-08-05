2nd person sentenced to prison for deadly Trotwood shooting

A Yorkville man will spend more than a decade in prison for his part in the 2020 shooting death of a Trotwood man.

William Denny, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday. He was convicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability in connection to the killing of David Robinson, 41.

>> Back to School: Ohio’s tax-free weekend underway for school supplies and clothing

On March 28, 2020, police responded to Elkins Avenue after reports of shots being heard and a man being down. Police say a second man, Dustin Hatfield, had robbed, shot and killed Robinson.

A witness told police two men took off from the scene. That witness provided a description of the men and the vehicle they were in.

The vehicle described by the witness was later spotted by Miamisburg police. When the officer turned on his lights, the vehicle drove away and a high-speed chase began, going through multiple counties.

During the chase, police said evidence was thrown out of the window, including the disassembled murder weapon.

>> 3 Dayton-area colleges working with other Midwest schools supporting semiconductor research

The chase ended near Paul Brown Stadium when troopers used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle then crashed into a median and both Denny and Hatfield were taken into custody.

Hatfield was convicted on charges in October 2020. He was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.

Denny has been ordered to serve his 12-year sentence consecutively to a two-year sentence he received in Hamilton County after being convicted of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, for a total of 14 years.