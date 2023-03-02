2nd set of brothers arrested for 2022 robbery that ended in Kennewick teen’s murder
A second set of teen brothers have been arrested in connection with an April 2022 robbery that left a 17-year-old dead.
Warrants were issued for Vontell Wesson Jr., 16, and Syntrell Wesson, 15, after they were charged with first-degree murder in December.
The Wesson brothers were allegedly part of a plot to rob Ricardo Rivera, 17, as he was delivering $25 in marijuana oil to a west Kennewick neighborhood. During the robbery, Rivera was shot and killed.
A U.S. Marshals task force caught Syntrell Wesson in Burien on Feb. 23, Kennewick police said in a Wednesday release.
He is presently facing his charges in juvenile court and prosecutors have asked to move the case into adult court.
Vontell Wesson arranged with Kennewick police to turn himself in. He surrendered to a Kennewick detective and the U.S. Marshals task force in Pasco, Kennewick police said.
Since he is 16, he was charged as an adult in Benton County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1 million.
The brothers allegedly joined Jacob, 18, and Jacquez Young, 16, to lure Rivera to the Rhode Island Court area on April 28. A witness reported seeing the four attacking the teen just moments before hearing a gun go off.
Then they were seen on security cameras running away from the scene, according to court documents.
Jacquez Young, who was 15 at the time, was initially charged as a juvenile, but Judge Diana Ruff agreed to move the case into adult court. Jacquez Young’s attorney, Brian Hultgrenn, has asked for the state appeals court to review the decision.
He has previously argued that there isn’t enough proof that Young should be treated as an adult.
Planned a robbery
The Youngs and Wessons are accused of hatching, what police believe, was a plot to rob Rivera in the west Kennewick neighborhood on April 28, 2022.
Jacob Young allegedly used the name “Dontae100” on the SnapChat messenger to set up a meeting to drop off a gram of marijuana oil.
Investigators have not said which teen reportedly shot him.
Jacquez Young was affiliated with the Gangster Disciples and part of a group of gang members who called themselves the “Blitz Crew.”
While not an official gang, the group had drawn members from the Gangster Disciples and the Crips, police have said.