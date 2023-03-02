2nd set of brothers arrested for 2022 robbery that ended in Kennewick teen’s murder

A second set of teen brothers have been arrested in connection with an April 2022 robbery that left a 17-year-old dead.

Warrants were issued for Vontell Wesson Jr., 16, and Syntrell Wesson, 15, after they were charged with first-degree murder in December.

The Wesson brothers were allegedly part of a plot to rob Ricardo Rivera, 17, as he was delivering $25 in marijuana oil to a west Kennewick neighborhood. During the robbery, Rivera was shot and killed.

A U.S. Marshals task force caught Syntrell Wesson in Burien on Feb. 23, Kennewick police said in a Wednesday release.

He is presently facing his charges in juvenile court and prosecutors have asked to move the case into adult court.

Vontell Wesson arranged with Kennewick police to turn himself in. He surrendered to a Kennewick detective and the U.S. Marshals task force in Pasco, Kennewick police said.

Since he is 16, he was charged as an adult in Benton County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1 million.

The brothers allegedly joined Jacob, 18, and Jacquez Young, 16, to lure Rivera to the Rhode Island Court area on April 28. A witness reported seeing the four attacking the teen just moments before hearing a gun go off.

Jacob Young, 18, walks into Benton County Superior Court for his arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in the April shooting death of Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick.

Then they were seen on security cameras running away from the scene, according to court documents.

Jacquez Young, who was 15 at the time, was initially charged as a juvenile, but Judge Diana Ruff agreed to move the case into adult court. Jacquez Young’s attorney, Brian Hultgrenn, has asked for the state appeals court to review the decision.

He has previously argued that there isn’t enough proof that Young should be treated as an adult.

Planned a robbery

The Youngs and Wessons are accused of hatching, what police believe, was a plot to rob Rivera in the west Kennewick neighborhood on April 28, 2022.

Jacob Young allegedly used the name “Dontae100” on the SnapChat messenger to set up a meeting to drop off a gram of marijuana oil.

Investigators have not said which teen reportedly shot him.

Jacquez Young, a now 16-year-old murder suspect, appears Wednesday morning in Benton County Superior via video link from the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick. Superior Court Judge Diana Ruff recently ruled that it would be in the best interest of the public to try Jacquez Young in adult court in a written decision. Prosecutors have not officially charged Young in adult court yet. He has been facing one court of first-degree murder in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court for the April death of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera.

Jacquez Young was affiliated with the Gangster Disciples and part of a group of gang members who called themselves the “Blitz Crew.”

While not an official gang, the group had drawn members from the Gangster Disciples and the Crips, police have said.