2nd student arrested in connection with gun found in backpack at Cape Henlopen High School

A 15-year-old Cape Henlopen High School student has been arrested in connection with an incident last week in which another student brought a loaded gun to school.

Around 12:25 p.m. Jan. 17, school staff alerted the school resource officer to the possibility of a gun in a student's possession, according to Delaware State Police. A loaded 9 mm handgun was located in the 17-year-old's backpack, police said, and the student was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

An investigation found the 15-year-old student had given the gun to the 17-year-old at his home the day before, police said, and that the two students conspired to conceal the gun from being discovered after the 17-year-old was detained.

The 15-year-old turned himself in to police Thursday. They were charged with three felonies: possession of a deadly weapon by a person under 18, possession of a firearm in a safe school zone and second-degree conspiracy.

Background: 17-year-old Cape Henlopen High student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

The gun found in a student's backpack at Cape Henlopen High School.

They were released to a guardian on a $2,500 unsecured bond and issued a no-contact order with the Cape Henlopen School District.

The arrest is the fourth in two weeks related to weapons in Delaware schools. In addition to the incident at Cape Henlopen, on Wednesday, a 16-year-old student at John Dickinson High School in Milltown was arrested after bringing a gun and ammunition to school. Also on Wednesday, an 18-year-old student at Indian River High School in Dagsboro was arrested after two knives were located in his backpack.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police arrest 2nd Cape High student in connection with gun in backpack